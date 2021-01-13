Pickerington cancels 'Breakfast with the Bunny' for second straight year

For the second consecutive year, the city of Pickerington’s annual "Breakfast with the Bunny" has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled for March 27 at the Pickerington Senior Center.

Last spring marked the first time in 15 years the Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department did not hold the Easter-themed event in which children are invited to take part in games, crafts and have their photographs taken with the Easter Bunny.

The 2020 event also was canceled because of the pandemic, but the Easter Bunny was driven through neighborhoods and made an appearance outside City Hall. No determination has been made if that would be the case this year.

“As we were planning for all of the 2021 special events, various factors came into play for this event, such as the senior center is not open to the public, the majority of volunteers are in the high-risk category for COVID and taking into account the guidelines that are still in effect for large group gathering,” said Becca Medinger, Pickerington parks and rec director.

“Staff continues to plan for special events for 2021 with taking into consideration several guidelines and other factors when determining what will be a good fit for everyone involved. When events or activities are finalized, we will advertise them on our website and social media outlets when appropriate.”

According to the city’s website, the next special event is the city’s annual Arbor Day Celebration on April 12. No decision has been made on that event.

“Our goal is to bring back many of our long-standing traditional events when it is determined to do so in a safe manner,” Medinger said.

