Girls Volleyball: Jeannie Krueger named coach at Pickerington Central

A familiar name will lead the Pickerington Central girls volleyball team as it tries to sustain recent success.

Pending school board approval, Jeannie Krueger will be the Tigers’ next coach. Her hire was announced Feb. 1.

Krueger, whose husband is seventh-year Central boys basketball coach Eric Krueger, previously coached the eighth-grade team at Ridgeview Junior High. She is a math and social studies teacher at Diley Middle School.

Krueger succeeds Eric Hughes, who resigned in December after going 83-36 overall and 34-16 in league play in five years. The Tigers went 19-5 overall and 10-0 in the OCC-Buckeye Division last season, losing to Worthington Kilbourne in a district semifinal, and won their second league championship in three years.

Krueger, a 2002 graduate of Clayton Northmont, ranks first in Ohio Dominican program history with 2,410 digs. She also is second in kills (1,677) and eighth in aces (120).

“After 19 years of coaching the sport that I fell in love with in seventh grade … I am beyond excited for this new journey,” Krueger said in a social media post announcing her hiring.

