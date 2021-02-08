Pickerington North Roundup: Adi Dorman expands game for Panthers girls basketball team

One play late in the first half Jan. 26 seemed to typify Adi Dorman’s growth as the point guard for the Pickerington North girls basketball team.

After bringing the ball most of the way up the floor, Dorman saw an opening in the lane. Between two Dublin Scioto defenders, the 5-foot-8 junior made a layup high off the glass and in doing so fell hard to the floor.

It was a play Dorman said she might not have tried in previous seasons, let alone made.

“Last year, I was afraid because I am a smaller person so going in with (forwards) scared me. But in the offseason, I lifted weights myself because our weight room was closed here at school and I’ve become more confident in attacking the basket,” Dorman said. “Last year, I just shot around the perimeter but this year with the offense we have, I need to be able to attack and whether I pitch it to somebody else or take it for an open shot, I’ve definitely grown that way.”

That is not to say Dorman has forsaken her perimeter game.

In addition to helping run the offense for the Panthers, who have tripled their win total from last season, Dorman has become a scoring threat. She averaged 5.8 points through 17 games, and North was 6-11 overall and 5-2 in the OCC-Ohio Division before playing Grove City on Feb. 5.

Dorman, who splits time at point guard with Wilberforce recruit Alsaysha Grant, scored a career-high 20 points Jan. 12 in a 77-23 win over Westland.

Primarily a shooting guard, Grant averaged 9.0 points before Feb. 5, but her time at the point allows Dorman chances off the ball. They are complemented by Mayson Bates, Jada Moultair and Dru Ultican starting inside.

“(Dorman) is really good off the ball when Al’s on there,” coach Silas Williams said. “I have to get (Dorman) more active off the ball as far as running sets and things like that because she can really shoot the ball. So can Al. We have to get Adi the same looks Al gets. …

“Adi is getting a little bit more comfortable running stuff and doing what she needs to do, trying to be more aggressive in the scoring aspect as well. We need her to score in addition to being a solid point guard. The team has rallied around her so she’s putting a little bit more on her shoulders. She has a leadership role, too. She still has a ways to go and I hope this carries into next year as well.”

North was voted the 26th seed in the 41-team Division I district tournament and will visit 14th-seeded Olentangy Liberty for a first-round game Feb. 16. The winner will visit 13th-seeded Hilliard Bradley in the second round Feb. 19.

Dorman said she immediately noticed her offseason strength training paying off, especially when opponents applied full-court pressure or traps.

“I want to pass the ball and get my teammates involved,” she said. “My scoring adds to the team. I’m always trying to help that way. I don’t always make a lot of shots but when I can, it’s a bonus.”

Boys bowlers

set another record

Ethan Yurko of the boys bowling team tied one program record and set another during a Feb. 2 match against Marysville at Rule 3.

Yurko, a junior, rolled a 289 game – tying the mark set only seven days before by teammate Jacob Neubauer – and finished with a record 533 two-game series. Alex Zumock added games of 247 and 213 in a 2,340-2,042 win over the Monarchs.

Neubauer’s 289 was against Worthington Kilbourne in a 2,248-2,150 loss at Capri Lanes. He rolled a 468 series that day to lead the Panthers.

Yurko’s previous best high school game was a 257 during the Central District Preview last season. His previous best two-game series came 11 days before that against Reynoldsburg with games of 227 and 223.

North was 5-3 overall, 4-3 in the COHSBC-B and 3-1 in the OCC-Central before a Feb. 3 match against Pickerington Central.

The girls were 4-3 overall and in the COHSBC-B and 1-1 in the OCC-Central entering Feb. 3.

Busy wrestling

team finding form

The wrestling team will try to finish above .500 in OCC-Ohio competition when it plays host to Gahanna on Feb. 11.

North is 2-2 in the league and tried to extend its winning streak in duals to five when it participated in the Ian Jones Memorial Duals on Feb. 13 at Painesville Harvey.

After a 37-31 victory at New Albany on Jan. 28 in which North won seven weight classes and had to forfeit three matches, the Panthers went 3-0 during a quad two days later at Watkins Memorial with wins over Big Walnut, Reynoldsburg and Thornville Sheridan.

“I’m pretty happy with my team based on everything that is going on around them with COVID and hybrid learning,” coach Derek Oney said.

A win over Gahanna would secure North’s second consecutive winning season in league competition after four sub-.500 seasons in a row.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave