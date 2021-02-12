OhioHealth announces plans to expand Pickerington Medical Campus

OhioHealth has announced plans to expand its Pickerington Medical Campus, which was opened in 2015.

According to OhioHealth, the expansion will be built on more than 30 acres at its OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus, 1010 Refugee Road.

A press release from the nonprofit hospital system said the project would yield an unspecified number of new inpatient beds and healthcare services at the campus.

“From the moment we broke ground, we knew the Pickerington Medical Campus was only the beginning of our commitment to Pickerington and nearby communities,” said Kevin Lutz, DPM, president, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and accountable executive for the Westerville and Pickerington Medical Campuses and Freestanding Emergency Department Network. “Since our opening in 2015, we have expanded to open a Short Stay Unit, purchased the adjacent medical office building, created strong partnerships with local schools, actively participate in the (Pickerington Area) Chamber and sponsor local events.

“As we continue to learn more about the healthcare needs of the community, we recognize there are additional services we could provide and now is the time to strengthen and deepen our commitment."

In the release, OhioHealth said will work with Pickerington city officials to develop programming and design details for the project, including the number of beds that will be added, the square footage of the expansion, as well as construction costs.

The project is scheduled to start this year and expected to open in 2023. All current OhioHeath services will remain in operation during construction, the release said.

