Pickerington Central Roundup: Zakai Alexander's play sets tone for Tigers boys basketball squad

Pickerington Central boys basketball coach Eric Krueger does not hesitate to call Zakai Alexander the Tigers’ best shooter, even if he isn’t the team’s leading scorer.

Krueger also is just as quick to applaud everything else the 6-foot-4 senior forward brings to the team, which was closing in on the OCC-Buckeye Division championship entering the week and is seeded sixth for the Division I district tournament.

“He’s taken on that (defensive) role and offensively, he’s really become a force,” Krueger said. “He’s attacking. He’s being aggressive. We’ve had teams in the past where one guy will lead us with 18 or 20 points a night but we’re balanced with Zakai, Garner (Wallace), Sonny (Styles) and (Josh) Harlan.

“Zakai helps set the tone. He is the best shooter on the team and we’ll continue to ask him to do more. He has a level of maturity and that’s important and something the young guys see.”

Alexander averaged 8.5 points through 14 games – Central was 10-4 overall and 8-0 in the league before playing Lancaster on Feb. 12 – but has elevated his play in recent weeks. He illustrated his all-around prowess with a 20-point, five-rebound, four-assist performance Feb. 5 in a 90-60 win over Groveport, three weeks after posting 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in a 57-47 win at Reynoldsburg.

Among his other defensive efforts was holding Centerville’s Tom House, a 17.2 points per game scorer, to four points – one basket and two free throws – on Jan. 5 and limiting Newark’s Drew Ballinger to two points in a 52-30 win Jan. 22.

Ballinger scored 22 against the Tigers in their season opener Dec. 19, a game Central won 63-60.

“I like my on-ball defense and (ability to) keep my offensive player in front of me,” Alexander said. “(Offensively) I want to catch and shoot and create for my teammates off the dribble a little bit (with) dribble pull-ups. … I have more confidence now to get up more shots and better shots.”

Styles said Alexander always has had those talents, but now is getting chances to showcase them.

“Zakai is the kind of guy who just does everything well,” Styles said. “He shoots it well. He gets rebounds. He makes good passes. He is an unselfish player. He does it all. It’s something he’s always done. He’s always shot the ball well, but he’s shooting more now and they’re falling. He’s letting it go some more.”

Health also is on Alexander’s side. He battled through a sprained right knee and a torn left meniscus last year – the latter of which was not diagnosed until after the season – and the delayed start to this season provided extra recovery time.

“I feel great now,” Alexander said.

Central, which sought its eighth consecutive win when it played Lancaster, will finish league play Feb. 19 at home against Reynoldsburg and play host to 48th-seeded Columbus West in the first round of the district tournament Feb. 23.

The winner will play 45th-seeded Mifflin in a second-round game Feb. 26 at the home of the better seed.

Girls bowlers

surge into sectional

The girls bowling team won eight of its last nine regular-season matches to finish 8-2 overall, 7-2 in the COHSBC-B and 2-1 in the OCC-Central and take momentum into the Division I sectional tournament Feb. 17 at HP Lanes.

Central’s only losses were to Hilliard Bradley (2,081-1,627 on Dec. 18 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl) and perennial power Gahanna (2,232-1,856 on Jan. 21 at Rule 3). Gahanna was the top team statistically in the COHSBC during the regular season with an average of 903.4 pins per game.

Central was seventh at 750.2, led by Jaycie Arnet (166.6), Kylie Finan (161.9), Alex Tulius (153.9) and Sydney Brown (141.2).

“On paper, this could be the best team we’ve ever had,” coach Jason Roach said. “They should (be doing that). Jaycie is either our No. 1 or No. 2 bowler who’s ever come through the program. Kylie is in her first year and she just showed up using an alley ball, but she went up to a 14-pound ball and she has been bowling crazy well. …

“You tell these girls what to do and they do it. They’re coachable. They’re learning and trying harder all the time.”

The boys team, which went 3-10 overall, 3-9 in the COHSBC-B and 1-5 in the OCC-Central, will compete in a sectional Feb. 20 at HP Lanes.

For both boys and girls, the top 16 teams and top 16 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to district Feb. 22 at HP Lanes.

Swim teams face

different approach

Nothing was a given for qualifiers to this weekend’s Division I district swimming meet at Bowling Green.

Amid rule changes related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, 24 individuals and 16 relays per event qualified to district on an entirely at-large basis. In previous years, the winner of each event from each sectional automatically qualified for district and 27 at-large berths were awarded based on time.

Central competed in a sectional Feb. 13 and 14 at Upper Arlington. District is Feb. 21.

“I tell (my swimmers) all the time that it’s the little things that count, like the way you finish your race, how many times you breathe. That’s all we work on,” coach Maura Parker said. “That’s why this team has such a mentality just to work hard. Nobody will be given anything.”

At district, the top two finishers in each event advance to state. in addition, 16 swimmers in each event will earn at-large berths based on times statewide.

The girls state meet will be Feb. 26 at Branin Natatorium in Canton, followed by boys the next day.

