Northland police beat: Feb. 19

A man and a woman reported being robbed at bus stops in separate incidents in the morning hours of Feb. 9.

In the first incident, a 47-year-old Columbus man reported he was waiting for a COTA bus just north of the intersection of Tamarack Boulevard and Morse Road at 5:43 a.m. when a man approached him, brandished a handgun and demanded he hand over a book bag.

The man reportedly complied, resulting in the loss of a book bag valued at $50, a laptop computer valued at $200 and computer and phone chargers valued together at $40.

The man said the suspect ran to an “old” red SUV and fled the scene.

A 53-year-old Columbus woman reported she was waiting for a COTA bus on the 3900 block of Karl Road at 7:30 a.m. when a man approached her, told her he had a gun and ordered her to give him her purse.

The woman complied, resulting in the theft of a purse valued at $50, two identification cards and $50 in cash.

In other recent Northland-area police reports:

• A business on the 6100 block of Busch Boulevard reported someone made unauthorized deposits into a company bank accounted valued together at $1.14 and then made an unauthorized withdraw of $8,400.12 between Feb. 4 and Feb. 9.

• A woman on the 1900 block of Grand Rue Circle reported the theft of a handgun valued at $600 by a known male between 8 a.m. Feb. 8 and 1:53 p.m. Feb. 9.

• Sunglasses valued at $200 reportedly were stolen from a woman’s unlocked vehicle while parked outside her residence on the 6600 block of Guinevere Drive between 9 a.m. and 4:28 p.m. Feb. 9. The woman also reported $200 in damage was done to the interior of the vehicle.

• A purse valued at $10, two credit cards, a concealed-carry permit and $60 in cash reportedly were stolen from a woman’s vehicle by a known male she was providing a ride to at 1:47 a.m. Feb. 12. According to the woman, the man grabbed her purse and fled from the vehicle at a stop sign on the 1400 block of Schrock Road.

• A rental car agency reported on the 6800 block of Flag Center Drive reported a vehicle was struck by a bullet between 1:23 and 8:03 a.m. Feb. 13.

• A general contractor on the 2500 block of Blendon Woods Boulevard reported a known male embezzled $9,200 from the business between Nov. 21 and Jan. 9 by creating fraudulent work orders that were paid to him.

• A man on the 6300 block of Edge Creek Lane reported a known female used his personal information to make $600 in unauthorized withdraws from his bank account between Jan. 1 and Feb. 10.

• A man on the 2300 block of Perkins Court reported someone used his personal information to open an electric-utility account and made $1,456.98 in unauthorized charges between Aug. 1 and Feb. 11.

• A 24-year-old Columbus man reported he was sitting in his vehicle on the 4800 block of Sinclair Road when a man approached and robbed him of $300 at 3 a.m. Feb. 15.

• A man on the 5600 block of Roche Drive reported someone dented a front door to his vehicle and damaged the door lock, causing at least $100 in damages, between noon and 8:49 p.m. Feb. 15.

• A 65-year-old woman on the 4700 block of Tamarack Boulevard reported she was deceived into purchasing $1,900 worth of gift cards at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and giving an unidentified individual information that resulted in the property being stolen.

• A woman on the 2600 block of Bretton Woods Drive reported someone stole a front tire valued at $250 of her vehicle between 9:15 and 9:29 p.m. Feb. 19.

• A purse valued at $70, a wallet valued at $40, $10 in cash, a credit card and an identification card reportedly were stolen from a woman’s vehicle while she was getting gasoline at a gas station on the 5700 block of Maple Canyon Avenue at 4 p.m. Feb. 11.

• A lamp valued at $70 and a collectibles valued together at $40 reportedly were damaged after someone entered a couple’s residence on the 5300 block of Karl Road at 11:08 p.m. Feb. 12.

• A man on the 5700 block of Forest Birch Lane reported the theft of a TV valued at $500 between 8 p.m. Feb. 13 and 5:43 p.m. Feb. 14. Entry reportedly was gained by breaking out a window to the basement, causing $300 in damage.

• A woman on the 1500 block of Stonegate Square Lane reported someone shot out the rear window of a vehicle she was renting between 10:20 a.m. Feb. 10 and 10:19 a.m. Feb. 11, causing $250 in damage.

• A plant basin valued at $400 and a lawn chair valued at $100 reportedly were stolen from a woman’s front yard on the 800 block of Polaris Parkway between 11:15 and 11:44 a.m. Feb. 13.

• A 42-year-old Pickerington woman reported she was walking in a parking lot on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 10 when a gray sedan occupied by what she believed to be two males and two females drove up to her and one of the males grabbed her purse valued at $100 and made off with it, three credit cards and a driver’s license.

• A 29-year-old Columbus man reported he was stabbed in the right side after he was attacked in an alley in the 4100 block of Cleveland Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 by two men who were speaking Somalian. He said the stabbing occurred after the men asked him for change and he told them he didn’t have any.

• A woman on the 4300 block of Goldengate Square East reported someone threw rocks through two windows of her residence, causing an undisclosed amount of damage, at 4:50 a.m. Feb. 14. The woman reported the front and rear windows of her vehicle also were damaged, causing a loss of $1,000.

• A business on the 2400 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported three males entered the store at 4:38 p.m. Feb. 12 and grabbed electric cigarettes valued together at $50 and fled the business. In the process, one employee was punched by one of the suspects and sustained an injury to his lip but declined medical treatment.

• A 49-year-old Columbus woman reported she was walking in a parking lot on the 2200 block of Morse Road at 12:52 p.m. Feb. 14 when a vehicle drove past and a front passenger grabbed and stole her purse valued at $100, a credit card, three forms of identification and $100 in cash.