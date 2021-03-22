Pickerington Central Roundup: Experience abounds for Tigers lacrosse teams

The Pickerington Central boys lacrosse team’s second- and third-leading scorers, three senior defenders and backup goalie return from 2019, one of several reasons third-year coach Garyck Todd isn’t shy about setting high expectations.

Junior attacker Ben Hayes had 49 goals and 27 assists and senior attacker A.J. Terbovich had 29 goals. The crux of the defense returns in seniors Blake Benson, Justin Myers and Alex Rowles, while senior Max Schillig is expected to take over as the primary goalie.

Central has nine seniors as it tries to improve on its 11-6 record of two years ago.

“That experience has helped us early. We’re excited and we know they are,” said Todd, whose team was scheduled to open March 20 at Hilliard Bradley. “This is year four for us as a coaching staff (including the preseason last year), so these are guys we brought up through the program. We like to play fast, we like to play clean and score a lot of goals. These guys have accepted that culture and they work hard every single day. This senior class has been together a long time. This is the culmination of all the hard work they’ve put in for several years.”

According to Todd, Schillig also might play attacker. When that happens, sophomore Luke Arnold would play in goal.

“We have two good goalies and one of them plays well in the cage, but he’s an effective attacker. You don’t see that overlap a lot,” Todd said. “Luke has stepped up to the task. He played a lot of minutes in our first few scrimmages. He’s dependable.”

Senior Jacob Poole also is back to anchor the midfield and is the Tigers’ primary faceoff specialist. Sophomore Hunter McComas is the top long-stick midfielder and a defender, a unit that also includes junior Ethan Tressler.

Other returnees who saw time in 2019 include seniors Josh Beach (midfielder), Vince Burre (attacker) and Chase Lagore (midfielder) and junior Jeremiah Hatch (defender).

INSIDE THE TIGERS

•Coach: Garyck Todd, third season

•Next game: April 1, at Westerville South

•Key athletes: Ben Hayes, Justin Myers, Alex Rowles, Max Schillig and A.J. Terbovich

Osborn among

girls team’s leaders

The girls lacrosse team’s season opener March 19 at Hilliard Bradley was its first game in 673 days, and no matter how ready the Tigers were to play after last season was canceled, they still found themselves scrambling to some extent because of a COVID-19 quarantine.

Third-year coach Brian Walton took some solace in that six players who started or lettered as attackers or midfielders two years ago returned, including that season’s second-leading scorer in Capital recruit Grace Osborn.

Central came out of quarantine a day before the opener.

“Grace Osborn is as good a midfielder as we’ve ever had. She’s the whole package – she’s a scorer, she plays great defense, she’s fast, has incredible endurance and she’s become a leader,” Walton said. “Despite having not really played together in a year, the girls seemed to pick up right where we left off in 2020 (during the preseason) and the offense seemed to have instant chemistry.”

Osborn had 64 goals, 15 assists and 102 draw controls as a sophomore after a stellar debut season in which she scored 47 goals, the most for a freshman in program history.

Five more starters return in seniors Tatum McElwain (defender) and Riley Smith (midfielder/attacker) and juniors Megan Liston (goalie), Brooklyn Miller (midfielder/defender) and Brenna Todd (midfielder/defender). Smith is an Otterbein recruit.

Senior attacker Megan Lang was an occasional starter two years ago, and junior defender Jada Easler saw considerable time as a freshman.

Like Osborn, McElwain and Smith have started since their freshman year. Smith had 24 goals in 2019.

“Defensively we just will need some time to get our legs underneath us,” Walton said.

Also expected to play key roles are senior Taylor Staten (midfielder/attacker), juniors Kayla Godwin (attacker), Cadence Jobe (goalie), Heather Stoner (midfielder/attacker) and Holly Stoner (defender) and sophomore Olivia Cooper (midfielder).

INSIDE THE TIGERS

•Coach: Brian Walton, third season

•Next game: April 1, at Wellington

•Key athletes: Megan Liston, Tatum McElwain, Brooklyn Miller, Grace Osborn and Riley Smith

