Picktown Palooza scheduled to return July 15-17 after one-year hiatus

After cancelling last year's event due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Picktown Palooza organizers plan to bring the festival back July 15-17.

Chris Stein, president of the nonprofit Panger Productions that puts on the Picktown Palooza, said organizers are gearing up for the event's return.

“We feel fantastic,” Stein said. “We’re certainly excited.

“Last year was devastating for us, as well as a lot of other people. We feel like there’s hope and some normalcy going forward and getting back to putting something on for the community.”

Following last year’s cancelation, 2021 would be the fourth installment of the Picktown Palooza. The festival will take place at the intersection of North Center Street and Town Square Drive.

This year, a Picktown Palooza Freedom 5K and Kids’ Fun Run will be July 4, as a warmup to the event. Sponsored by OrthoNeuro, registration is open and can be completed at picktownpalooza.org.

Through the website, single-day or three-day passes can be purchased. A three-day pass is $10, with single-day passes $5. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free. Parking also is free.

Single-day tickets also will be sold at the gate.

Live music will be featured all three days.

Stein said July 15 is “POP Night” and will feature the 90's House Party with performances by C & C Music Factory, Color Me Badd and All-4-One.

David Lee Murphy will headline "Country Night" on July 16.

“Rock Night” on July 17 will be headlined by Firehouse and Jack Russell's Great White.

“Last year when we had to cancel, we made a promise to put on an epic celebration in 2021,” Stein said. “We’re getting national artists that are coming in all three days.

“We expect to have local bands playing each day, too.”

As in past years, the event will feature a showcase of regional and national businesses.

There also will be a Kids' Corner, sponsored by Nationwide Children's Hospital, that is free for those 12 and younger.

“There will be magic shows, bounce houses, slides, challenge games, face painting etc.,” Stein said.

From noon to 4:30 p.m. July 17, the Car & Bike Show sponsored by AAA Ohio Auto Club will return and is free with no festival admission needed to attend.

Additionally, there will be carnival rides and midway games, more than 10 food vendors and a beer garden.

Stein said organizers are expecting to put on the festival without pandemic-related requirements or restrictions, including face masks or social distancing.

However, he said any orders handed down by the state will be followed.

According to organizers, the Picktown Palooza typically draws 15,000 to 18,000 over the three days.

“It is an exciting time to hear news of community events happening in 2021,” said Theresa Byers, Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce president. “Bringing Picktown Palooza back will be a great benefit to the overall camaraderie of the community and finding a sense of normalcy after a year of challenges.

“With national artists on the docket, we will see new visitors to our community, which will help drive attraction to local businesses and hotels and give everyone the boost they need to keep moving forward. We look forward to a successful, yet safe, event for the entire community to enjoy and I congratulate the Picktown Palooza team for making it happen.”

Stein said those wanting to volunteer can do so by visiting the website.

