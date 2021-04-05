Pickerington Schools to hold in-person graduation, prom ceremonies

Pickerington Schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies with limited attendance May 22, the district announced April 5.

Graduations will be held at World Harvest Church, 4595 Gender Road, Canal Winchester with Pickerington High School North's at 9 a.m. and Central's at 1 p.m.

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and state and county restrictions on indoor gatherings, each graduate will be allowed two tickets.

“If (Gov. Mike DeWine) increases the indoor capacity above 25%, we will add additional tickets accordingly," a district press release stated. “The event will be streamed for family members or friends who are unable to attend. Additional information on how to access the streamed event will be forthcoming.”

According to the release, those attending are required to wear “appropriate face coverings.” Students will be bussed from their high school to World Harvest.

Celebratory items such as balloons, signs and flowers will be prohibited, and all who attend will be required to leave within two hours after the start of the ceremony.

“The outside doors of World Harvest will be locked at 11 a.m. after North’s ceremony and 3 p.m. after Central’s ceremony to allow World Harvest staff enough time to clean and sanitize the facility for the next event,” the release stated. “Parents wanting to take pictures after the ceremony must do so outside of the facility.”

District officials had been mulling how to proceed with graduation ceremonies after the pandemic forced the classes of 2020 to be recognized during drive-thru events.

From March 22-24, the district polled households of senior students via an online survey about their graduation ceremony preferences.

According to the district, 185 of 276 responses from Central households indicated a preference for a traditional ceremony and 91 wanted a drive-thru event.

For North, 130 of 217 responses preferred an in-person graduation with 87 opting for the drive-thru event.

The district also announced that if the current order of 25% capacity for indoor events is relaxed, proms for both schools will be at the Violet Township Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest. North's prom would be April 24 and Central's May 1.

If the 25% order remains in place, both schools will have their proms in their building’s fieldhouse.

“Only juniors and seniors from that building will be permitted to attend,” the release stated. “Juniors and seniors of that building who attend Pickerington Alternative School or the Eastland/Fairfield Career Center may also attend.”

The commons areas or main gymnasiums at each school will be used for after-prom activities.

