Pickerington Schools names top 10 students for Central, North classes of 2021

As the Pickerington Schools district gears up each spring to recognize seniors graduating from Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North, it also honors each school's highest academic achievers.

On April 13, the district announced this year's top 10 students – or Decem Decori – from each school.

The Central Decem Decori members are:

• Hifsah Ayub, daughter of Hafiz and Raheela Ayub, is a member of the National Honor Society. She will attend Ohio State University and plans to study environment, economy, development and sustainability (EEDS).

• Anne Lukich, daughter of Carol and Darin Lukich, is a member of the marching band. She will attend OSU and plans to study computer science engineering.

• Joshua Mason, son of Donna and Thomas Mason, is a member of band and NHS. He will attend OSU and study aerospace engineering.

• Derek Orndoff, son of Kathy and Preston Orndoff, is president of Central's Drug Free Clubs of America and a member of Key Club, NHS, German Club, Sunny Side Up, is a Link Leader and played football. He will attend the University of Kentucky to study chemical engineering.

• Brady Phelps, son of Kimberly and Matthew Phelps, is president of Science Olympiad and is a member of the tennis team. He plans to attend Ohio University's Honors Tutorial College and study advanced computing.

• Jessica Shao, daughter of Guohon Shao and Qin Huang, is a member of the marching band, concert band, wind ensemble, Science Olympiad, NHS and HOSA-Future Health Professionals. She plans to attend OSU, where she is undecided on a major but plans to pursue a pre-medicine track.

• Sydney Stillwell, daughter of Lisa and Chuck Stillwell, is a member of NHS and the soccer team. She plans to attend the University of Tampa and is undecided on a major.

• Grace Vega, daughter of Michael and Stacy Vega, is a member of the cross country and track and field teams, as well as Tiger Tech Robotics, the Drug Free Clubs of America and NHS. She plans to attend Ohio Northern University and study biomedical engineering.

• Garner Wallace, son of Chris Wallace and Brandi Garner, is senior class president and a member of NHS, Sunny Side Up and Young Life, as well as a member of the football, basketball, bowling and track and field teams. He plans to attend Northwestern University and is undecided on a major.

• Ferome Yadatta, daughter of Aster Lema and Samuel Yadatta, is a member of NHS. She plans to attend OSU and double major in biochemistry and psychology.

"The Decem Decori represents those students who have excelled academically during their time at Pickerington High School Central," Central Principal Stacy Tennenbaum said. "This group of students has had to endure so many challenges academically, athletically and socially but they showed resilience, perseverance and dedication to their academic success.

"We are so proud of these students and we are excited to see what their future holds."

The North Decem Decori members are:

• Garrett Cox, son of Lynette and Mike Cox, is a member of NHS, Spikeball Club and the Multimedia Program. He will attend either the University of Cincinnati, Penn State University or Miami University and study computer science.

• Colin Decker, son of Theodore and Julia Decker, is a member of NHS, the marching, symphonic and jazz bands, captain of the Robotics Club and the Multimedia Program. He will attend either the University of Cincinnati, OSU or Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and study physics.

• Jeslyn Eskander, daughter of Natosha and Enab Eskander, is on the tennis team and is a member of NHS, Sunny Side Up, Phi Theta Kappa and Key Club. She plans to attend OSU and study business administration.

• Caroline Harrington, daughter of Dina and Scott Harrington, is on the cross country team and is a member of NHS, National Technical Honors Society and Sunny Side Up. She will attend OSU and study nursing.

• Rylee Kreinbrink, daughter of Karrie and Nick Kreinbrink, is on the swimming and lacrosse teams and is a member of the Drug Free Clubs of America. She will attend either OSU or Clemson University and study biology on a pre-medicine track.

• Corinna Moesle, daughter of Eric and Sonya Moesle, is on the tennis team and is a member of the philharmonic orchestra, NHS and Team Physics. She plans to attend OSU and study biochemistry.

• Emily Piekenbrock, daughter of Dennis and Michelle Piekenbrock, is on the volleyball team and a member of the marching and symphonic bands, NHS, National Technical Honors Society, Multimedia Program and Roots Gardening Club. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University and study visual communication technology.

• Benjamin Starrett, son of Jeff and Laura Starrett, is on the tennis team and is a member of NHS and Team Physics and is president of the Spikeball Club. He plans to attend OSU and study computer science engineering.

• Daniel VanWormer, son of Betsy Sheerin and Dan VanWormer, is a member of the Multimedia Program, Spikeball Club and NHS. He plans to attend Miami University and study software engineering.

• Kathy Zhong, daughter of Hong Zhong and XiaoYing Zhang, is a member of the marching and symphonic bands, the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra and Team Physics. She will attend Harvard University or Columbia University and study neuroscience.

"This group of scholars persevered through a global pandemic, a school shutdown, as well as, hybrid and virtual learning to rise to the top of their class," said Mark Ulbrich, North principal. "Nothing has been normal for them over the past 18 months, but they still excelled in their academics and have set themselves up for future success."

