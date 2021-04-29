Olde Pickerington Farmers Market to open June 3, feature alcohol sales, more vendors

The Olde Pickerington Farmers Market will open June 3, bringing back more vendors than last year, wine sales and a paved parking lot.

State social-distancing orders put in place for Ohio farmers markets last year led the Olde Pickerington Farmers Market to reduce its typical lineup of vendors from 35 to 40 a week to 20 to 25.

This year, patrons still will be required to wear facial coverings and maintain six feet of distance but will have a full complement of shopping options.

"Right now, we're looking at about 35 to 40 venders per week," market manager Kate Hinterschied said. "We reorganized some things and realized we could fit some more down the middle. We've learned a lot from last year."

This year's market will be held from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday from June 3 to Sept. 30 at 89 N. Center St.

Hinterschied said nearly all the vendors who took part in the 2020 market will return this year. By request from visitors, she said, there will be four new produce vendors this year.

Again this year, all vendors and all their offerings will be from Ohio.

Other new additions will be Vinberige Vineyard, from Glenford, and Combustion Brewery & Taproom, which overlooks the market at 80 W. Church St., Suite 101.

State laws don't allow beer to be sampled or sold at farmers markets, but both wine and hard cider sales have been allowed since September 2016.

Per state laws, samples must be sold – they cannot be given for free – and cannot exceed one ounce.

Olde Pickerington Farmers Market patrons will be able to purchase up to five samples, as well as bottled wine or cans of cider to take home.

Alcohol sales and consumption at the market will be confined to a cordoned-off area behind the welcome tent.

"We just wanted to bring something different to the market," Hinterschied said. "Some other markets have added it and had great success."

Keith Jackson, who owns Combustion with his wife, Sarah, said he's looking forward to being a part of the market after being a neighbor to it since spring 2017.

"We do several ciders, different flavors," Jackson said. "Our freshest cider offering will be available each week. We appreciate that Kate and the Pickerington Village Association tackled the project of getting the license they needed and the city allowed it."

The market will feature live music throughout the season, and outdoor seating will return after being removed last year.

"We're bringing back the outdoor eating area," Hinterschied said. "The city refinished the tables, and they have umbrellas."

The outdoor dining area will be at the market's newly paved lot, which also serves as public parking for the village. The lot, formerly gravel-covered, was an approximately $50,000 project rolled into the city of Pickerington's 2020 paving program.

PVA President Janis Francis said she hopes the paved lot will help motorists and those whose mobility was challenged by the gravel.

She also noted the market again will honor senior citizens (June 17), educators and school staff members (Aug. 5) and military members and public safety personnel (Sept. 9). On those appreciation days, the respective groups will receive various discounts from vendors.

"Recognizing these very special groups of people not only brings them out to the market – and hopefully their friends – it provides them with a 'pat on the back' to say good job and we acknowledge you as a valuable member of our community," Francis said. "Oftentimes, I feel they feel unappreciated."

Hinterschied and Francis said they hope the additions and accommodations will help the market build on last year's success, which despite the pandemic, averaged 500 visitors a week in 2020.

That matched the top attendance weeks of 2019, which was dampened by a rainy spring.

