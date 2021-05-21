Pickerington North Athletics: Colin Beemiller named Panthers’ next AD

Colin Beemiller’s career goal was to be an athletics director, preferably at his alma mater of Pickerington North.

He didn’t expect it to happen less than 10 years after graduating, but pending school board approval, that will be the case.

Beemiller was named North’s next athletics director May 21, a promotion from the assistant athletics director post he has held since 2019. Beemiller, a 2011 graduate of North, will succeed Molly Feesler, who is taking over the same position at Thomas Worthington on Aug. 1.

“Things kind of worked out the right way. It was always a goal of mine to get back to Pickerington North once I got into high school athletics,” Beemiller said. “I owe everything to Molly ... just how you communicate, how you run an athletic department. She is one of the best AD’s around. There are massive shoes to fill but she has our program and teams in a great position.”

Feesler had served as North’s athletics director since 2012 and has worked at the school in some capacity, whether in administration, coaching or teaching, for all but four years since North opened in 2003.

Beemiller played soccer for North from 2007-10 and at Ohio Wesleyan from 2011-14, where he completed undergraduate studies. He earned a master’s degree from Louisville and was Gahanna’s middle school athletics director in 2018-19 before coming to North, where he twice had interned in college for Feesler and former assistant athletics director Jeff Good.

Pickerington Central still is searching for an athletics director after Bo Hanson announced his departure for Heath earlier this month.

