Football: OHSAA announces state championship games will return to Canton

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s seven state football championship games will return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the organization announced June 16.

In a news conference at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which is next to the stadium, OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute announced a three-year deal for the games to be played in Canton. This year’s state finals are scheduled for Dec. 2-4.

“We want a ‘wow’ factor for our kids, to give them something special,” Ute said. “We want to be somewhere where somebody wants us. We want to be some place where football generates excitement.”

Last year’s seven state finals were split between Fortress Obetz and Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon the second and third weekends of November.

The Division I final between Pickerington Central and Cincinnati St. Xavier was at Obetz on Nov. 13, but the other six games the next weekend were moved to Massillon – including the Division IV final between DeSales and Chardon – because of Franklin County’s stay-at-home advisory related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A schedule for this year’s finals was not released, although OHSAA football administrator Beau Rugg said it will return to the pre-pandemic norm of one game being played the first Thursday night of December, followed by three games each of the next two days.

Ohio Stadium played host to the finals in 2014, 2015 and 2016 while Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, then known as Fawcett Stadium, was being renovated. The games returned to Canton in 2017 and remained there through 2019.

Canton and Massillon split the title games between 1991 and 2013.

According to Ute, sites in central Ohio he did not name were considered.

“I think it’s kind of nice to spread (state finals) around the state,” Ute said, noting that baseball and softball are in Akron, basketball is at the University of Dayton and tennis is held in Mason.

“We talked to some folks in Columbus. Everybody was a serious competitor (to host) ... but (all the state finals) don’t have to be in Columbus.”

