Violet Township Women's League to hold Scholarship Raffle Basket Fundraiser on June 27

The Violet Township Women's League will hold a Scholarship Raffle Basket Fundraiser on June 27 at the Violet Township Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest in Pickerington.

The fundraiser will take place from 1-3 p.m. and will feature more than 130 raffle prizes, including gift cards, small appliances, home goods, jewelry and auto-care products.

There also will be a 50/50 drawing.

Tickets to the event are 12 for $10. They can be purchased in advance by calling 614-329-9597, and they also can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.

All proceeds support the league's annual scholarship program.

Over the past 21 years, the VTWL has awarded $114,000 in scholarships to 54 recipients.

The 2021 VTWL scholarship winners were:

• Anna Woods, a Bishop Hartley High School graduate who will attend the University of Dayton and major in secondary mathematics education.

• Caroline Mason, a graduate of Marburg Academy who will attend Miami University and major in communications and political science.

• Pailyn Groene, a Hartley graduate who will attend the University of Notre Dame. She will be majoring in biomedical engineering.

• Emily Piekenbrock, a Pickerington High School North graduate who will attend Bowling Green University and major in visual communication technology.

