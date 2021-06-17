Volunteers help beautify parks, Olde Pickerington through Adopt-A-Flowerbed program

Pickerington officials hope a relatively small investment in public flower beds will be followed by a bloom of renewed civic pride and a more beautiful city landscape.

The Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department recruited residents, youth groups and local organizations in April to spruce up eight public flower beds by ridding them of weeds and filling them with fresh flowers and plants.

Through the new Adopt-A-Flowerbed program, parks and rec officials have received commitments from various groups and individuals to care for small gardens in Sycamore Creek Park, Willow Pond Park and at the Olde Pickerington Village gazebo through this October.

Department Director Becca Medinger said the program has been well received, and thus far is yielding goodwill and enhanced local scenery.

"This program started as an initiative to give families and organizations another opportunity to give back to their community through beautification during the (COVID-19) pandemic," Medinger said. "We wanted to encourage people that they can still go outside and have fun while doing something they enjoy in a small-group setting."

Medinger said five flower beds around the covered bridge, bicycle path and softball fields at Sycamore Creek Park are being tended to through the program, as are two beds at Willow Pond Park.

One flower bed at the gazebo in the Olde Village has been adopted.

Flowers and mulch for the beds were purchased with a total of $1,200 in Parks and Recreation Department funding, and the adoptive groups began their gardening work in April and May.

They go back to the flower beds regularly to weed, deadhead and water so the plants will thrive throughout the spring, summer and fall.

"We've been looking for a lot of ways to get involved in the community for a while now," said Cali Hazel, site manager at New Horizons Mental Health Services, 437 Hill Road North. "We're trying to get our name out more and get involved in the community to give back."

Hazel said about six New Horizons staff members regularly weed and water their flower bed at Willow Pond Park, including the de facto garden leader, office receptionist Tina Summerall.

In addition to helping the city do maintenance work city staffers would otherwise be tasked with, Hazel said the project has been a source of pride and fun for participants.

"Our main office is in Lancaster, so we were excited to have an opportunity to be more active out in the community in Pickerington," she said. "What was really cool was, when we were out planting, there were some families who came up and thanked us for helping to beautify the park."

Local Girl Scout and Cub Scout packs have been among those to volunteer for the program, too.

Emily Jennings, communications chair for Cub Scout Pack 51, said about 12 boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as their families, have signed up to take turns caring for a bed at Sycamore Creek Park.

"When it's their turn, they take buckets and get water from the creek," Jennings said. "The parents help the kids identify what are weeks here and they help keep it looking nice for the city."

Jennings said Pack 51 jumped at the opportunity to take part in the program for a number of reasons: It gives kids and families an activity as the pandemic drags on, she said, but it also aligns with the pack's mission to instill the importance of community service in young people.

At the same time, she added, the project helps pack members achieve higher ranks related to service projects.

"With COVID, it's been hard to find projects for large groups of kids," Jennings said. "This has been a really awesome program because it's kind of a different opportunity and we love that it's outside."

Even though it's ongoing work, Pack 51 members said Adopt-A-Flowerbed is something they've enjoyed so far.

Chris Caspers, who will be a fifth-grader at Toll Gate Middle School, said he signed up to work at the flower bed at least once a month through October because he wants to help his troop "make the park look nice." His tasks include watering, replacing any plants that might perish and picking up litter around the bed.

"It helps give back to the community," Caspers said. "I visit the park to play, walk or skateboard and meet friends.

"It's my 'thank you' to the park. Community service is important at any age; even kids can help make a difference."

Another Pack 51 member, Arabell Houf, who will be a third-grader at Heritage Elementary, said she's gained an appreciation for the beauty of flowers through the program and has learned about gardening.

"It’s pretty," Houf said. "It’s taught me about taking care of plants."

While volunteers such as Summerall try to water on a daily basis, Medinger said she's asked groups to try to tend to their beds at least once a week.

She said she's been pleased to see people pitch in to help beautify and maintain portions of city parks and spaces because they're serving by example and creating nicer environments for anyone who visits those areas.

She said the program provides helping hands and additional sets of eyes to ensure the flower beds are in good shape and it is in line with the department's goal of fostering active lifestyles.

"Encouraging people to get outside and enjoy fresh air and nature while doing something you enjoy is beneficial in so many ways," she said. "It clears the mind, encourages physical fitness and provides educational benefits through learning which flowers work better than others, proper watering, creativity through design, team-building and organizational skills on who will be maintained each week.

"It also promotes socializing in small groups and giving back to the community, which earns daily praise from the community as they enjoy the beautiful parks, as well as overall satisfaction by seeing the end product flourish throughout the growing season."

