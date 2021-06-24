Godwin Igwebuike to hold Favor Farms Festival with focus on unity, community support

Although his professional football career has taken him all over the country, Godwin Igwebuike hasn't forgotten about home.

So for the second consecutive year, the 2013 Pickerington High School North graduate and safety for the Detroit Lions is holding the Favor Farms Festival on July 10 at Favor Farms, 7432 Basil-Western Road, Canal Winchester.

This year's festival, which Igwebuike hopes will be bigger than the version he put on last summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin at 6 p.m. and feature live music, art and food.

The festival is faith-based, said Igwebuike, a practicing Christian. But the 26-year-old emphasized everyone is welcome.

In fact, he said, he's holding the festival not only to provide a fun, family-friendly event but to foster harmony among people of all walks of life.

"We want to just cultivate unity," Igwebuike said. "With the pandemic and racial injustice, a lot has been going on. This is just a night to bring the community together."

Presale tickets can be purchased at favorfarmsfestival.com.

Through July 5, adults can get a discounted price of $15 per ticket, plus a $2.55 processing fee. Adult tickets will cost $22, plus a $2.97 processing fee, beginning July 6.

Tickets for ages 12 and younger purchased through the website cost $10, plus a $2.24 processing fee. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are $10 each.

Godwin said much of the proceeds from ticket sales will help offset the cost of staging the event, as well as go toward next year's festival. He also plans to provide a portion of ticket sales to a local nonprofit group each year.

This year, aided by financial support from the Detroit Lions, the Pickerington Youth Athletic Association will receive $5,000.

"Every year, we're going to work with someone in the community," Igwebuike said. "This year we chose PYAA. That's where I got my start, and it's dear to my heart."

PYAA Commissioner Beth Andrews said the organization "couldn't be more thrilled" to receive support. She believes Igwebuike's event and his support of local nonprofits will strengthen the community and serve as an example for young people.

"A young man from Pickerington is trying to pump a positive message to the community," she said. "Here he is playing pro football, but he's still thinking of how it all began, playing PYAA.

"He's paying it forward. He's a special human being, and it's good to let other people know we have great people in and from this community."

Andrews said PYAA officials haven't decided how to use the donation, although one possibility is misting equipment to help keep athletes cool during practice and play during warmer months.

"We want to take this money and do something that benefits the kids," she said. "We don't want to pay the light bill with it. We want something that the kids can look at and know that it came from Godwin and the Detroit Lions."

The festival will feature performances by Constance Dees, Connor Christian and Igwebuike; there also will be food vendors and displays by central Ohio artists.

"It will be a lot of games and allowing vendors to come out and sell their art and food," Igwebuike said. "The idea is to help create a community that is continuing to thrive even beyond the Favor Festival. Unity is what's important to me."

Igwebuike said the festival also will be an opportunity for people to learn more about monthly worship nights at Favor Farms. He also hopes the event will continue to grow.

"As we elevate the event and try to build up the space at the farm, we can make it a better event for years to come," he said.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate