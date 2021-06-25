Pickerington Youth Athletic Association will pay at least $12K to replace vandalized scoreboard

Pickerington Youth Athletic Association officials plan to further fortify the organization's sports complex on Hill Road North after a stolen vehicle crashed into and destroyed a scoreboard.

The 2010 Ford Escape subsequently caught fire. The scoreboard at Field 3 of the PYAA Sports Complex, 610 Hill Road North, was left charred and with damaged support beams.

It will have to be replaced, PYAA Commissioner Beth Andrews said.

Even with insurance, Andrews said, the replacement is expected to cost $12,000 because it will require excavation to remove what’s left of the scoreboard.

Underground electrical wiring to the scoreboard also likely will need to be replaced, she said.

As a result, PYAA officials have decided to install additional fencing around the Hill Road entrance to the complex in hopes of sealing off the property when the facility is closed. Andrews said it's not yet known how much that project will cost.

"It's just a constant battle, and the only thing that we've seen deter things is just making it more and more and more secure," she said.

"All of this is something that's so disheartening. When you're a nonprofit that gets no government money, no assistance – everything we do, we have to raise the money ourselves. Damage like this always trickles down to our parents. We do have insurance, but when you make a claim, your premiums go up."

No suspects were immediately identified in connection with crash, but Pickerington Police Detective Tim Planck said it was later determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Columbus.

Violet Township Assistant Fire Chief Jim Paxton said the fire appears "suspicious."

Those details are secondary to Andrews. While she hopes those involved are caught and held responsible, she said the damage to the scoreboard was the latest, and most significant, in a string of trespassing and vandalism incidents that have occurred over the last several years.

Two years ago, Andrews said, someone set fire to portable toilets at the complex.

Throughout this year, she said, there have been numerous instances of people driving around the Hill Road gate to the complex when the facility was closed and spinning out in the gravel lot the PYAA shares with the neighboring Pickerington Area Soccer Association, 630 Hill Road North.

"We chased three more people out the other night," she said. "It's almost like they've determined this is an area to come (to)."

Planck said police are talking to employees of gas stations near the complex to see if anyone purchased a small amount of gasoline shortly before the June 10 incident that might have been used as an accelerant for the vehicle fire.

Although investigators haven't confirmed what happened, Planck speculated that whoever stole the vehicle misjudged a curve in the parking lot, crashed into the scoreboard and then set the vehicle on fire.

"I just think they were going too fast," he said. "I think they tried to go around a curve and slid off in the gravel into the scoreboard."

Anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 614-575-6911.

