Pickerington Central girls basketball, boys lacrosse coaches resign
Pickerington Central is looking for two new coaches after girls basketball coach Johnathan Hedgepeth and boys lacrosse coach Garyck Todd recently resigned.
Todd, a 2012 Central graduate, went 30-23 in three seasons and was the defensive coordinator in 2017 before succeeding Lou Fries.
He was named coach at Wilmington College on June 25. A 2016 graduate of Wilmington, Todd returns to a program where he played from 2013-16 and helped lead to its first winning season his junior year.
“I wouldn’t have left for any other high school position. It’s pretty rare that a coach makes a jump straight from high school to college head coach, but I have a lot of alumni support and a lot of backing. It just kind of happened,” Todd said. “I think they wanted to bring somebody in with a lot of familiarity with the school and program.
“(College) recruiting will be something to get used to. Central definitely left a lasting impression. We built a lot of great relationships.”
Hedgepeth went 170-42 overall and 76-13 in league play in eight seasons, which included the Division I state championship in 2018.
Hedgepeth guided the Tigers to five consecutive league championships from 2016-20, a state runner-up finish in 2019 and an active streak of six district titles in a row. He previously had served as an assistant coach in the boys basketball program and was on staff during the state title season of 2011-12.
Central won at least 17 games in each of Hedgepeth’s first seven seasons and between 22 and 28 every year from 2016-20.
