Reynoldsburg: Man flees on foot with power generator

Staff Writer

ThisWeek group

An employee at a department store on the 2600 block of Taylor Road Southwest called police at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 4 to report a man had fled the store on foot without paying for an 1,800-watt power generator valued at $449. He left through an emergency door near the bakery, on the east side of the building, where employees told police they witnessed him trying to load the generator into a dark gray Ford Taurus.

According to reports, the driver "took off and traveled westbound on Taylor Road while the male was still trying to get the generator inside the vehicle."

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* An employee at a gas station on the 7900 block of East Broad Street called police at 11:07 p.m. Sept. 10 to report a man had stolen $164 worth of cigarettes.

* Police issued a mayor's-court summons on criminal-trespassing charges to a 25-year-old Columbus man at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 8 after responding to a report of a suspicious person at a gas station on the 6300 block of East Main Street.

* Police responding to the 7200 block of East Main Street arrested a 24-year-old Columbus woman on disorderly-conduct charges shortly after 4:20 a.m. Sept. 7.

* A 20-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges after police were called to a disturbance on the 2000 block of Commons Road North at 10:19 p.m. Sept. 6.

* Officers arrested a 26-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges at 11:56 p.m. Sept. 5 after responding to a disturbance on the 1000 block of Twilight Drive.

* A Liberty Township man reported his 2016 BMW 328XI was stolen from where it was parked on the 500 block of Alli's Place East between 2:36 a.m. and 2:46 a.m. Sept. 4.