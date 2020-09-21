Reynoldsburg Roundup: Boys golfers enjoying strong season

JARROD ULREY

During the final round of the OCC-Buckeye Division tournament Sept. 9 at Turnberry, the Reynoldsburg boys golf team shot a 333 to wrap up a runner-up finish in the league.

It was worlds ahead of last season when the Raiders went winless in league competition, but they also believe better performances could be on the horizon this fall.

"I'm happy with how things have been going, but we haven't really peaked yet," coach Scott Brewer said. "A couple of the guys haven't had the scores I feel that they're capable of yet, and when that happens, we'll hit our peak. But going 12-4 in the league and getting second place was a big deal."

Pickerington Central won the league title at 16-0, but Reynoldsburg had the league's Player of the Year in senior Jamison Boykins with a 73.75 average.

Boykins shot a 71 to place first in the third round of league action Aug. 26 at Darby Creek, and he shared medalist honors Aug. 6 with a 74 in the opening round at Apple Valley.

Last fall, Boykins averaged 80.25 in OCC-Ohio action to earn second-team all-league honors.

"It was an extreme honor to win (league) Player of the Year," Boykins said. "Coming off a rather disappointing OCCs last year, winning Player of the Year was a goal of mine from the beginning of the year and winning during my senior year was very special for me.

"The work does not stop here. I'm working on making it to the state (tournament) at the (Ohio State) Scarlet Course."

The Raiders are preparing for the postseason, which begins with Division I sectional competition Oct. 6.

Freshman Grant Raubenolt has stepped into the No. 2 spot, averaging 84.0 in league action to earn second-team honors.

Junior Evan Litton averaged 89 in the four rounds of the league tournament to also make the second team, and junior Alex Perez averaged 93.25 to earn honorable mention.

Last season, Litton and Perez averaged 104.5 and 105, respectively, in the OCC-Ohio.

"I feel like the season is going pretty well for the team," Boykins said. "This is the best team we've had in at least four years and we're seeing lowing scores in the middle of our lineup. Our goal is to shoot in the 320s before the season ends. I'm fortunate to work with good teammates."

In addition to being pleased with the improvements of his returning players, Brewer has been impressed with how quickly Raubenolt has adjusted.

"He's had an up-and-down season, but he's a freshman so something like that is not surprising," Brewer said. "He's had a couple good rounds. He got third place in the Lancaster Invitational (on Sept. 8) at Lancaster Country Club, which is a tough course to score on the first time you play it. Last year he didn't play competitively, but he's been playing for a long time.

"Jamison finished second in a couple of tournaments. The next couple weeks are pretty big before the sectionals. The thing about (Boykins) this year with him being better is that consistent isn't even the word to describe him. His scores have been the same. He just goes out there and takes care of business."

Offense finds new leaders

Heading into this season, football coach Buddy White predicted big things for senior running back Daniel Broomfield and junior quarterback Dijon Jennings.

Both players have made their presences known for the Raiders, who dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the OCC-Buckeye with a 41-40 overtime loss Sept. 18 to Lancaster. They continue league action Friday, Sept. 25, at Central Crossing.

"(Jennings) is going to be special for us," White said. "We made it a point in every game last year to get him in there. I didn't want my guy to be the varsity quarterback who didn't get any snaps because he's very talented. Daniel Broomfield is definitely one (to watch)."

Broomfield rushed seven times for 165 yards and one touchdown and added a 56-yard touchdown reception in a 48-14 victory Sept. 11 over Newark. He had 268 yards on 31 carries through three games and also had a rushing touchdown in a 48-14 victory over Gahanna on Aug. 28, but he missed the Lancaster game with a finger injury. He is questionable for the game against the Comets.

Jennings is 47-for-84 passing for 742 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw for four scores against Gahanna and was 8-for-14 passing for 188 yards with two touchdowns against Newark.

Juniors Jeremiah Crawford-Smith and Zion Jackson-Wilborn and sophomore James Williams also have been contributors in the running game, with Jennings contributing 134 yards and seven touchdowns.

Girls soccer team seeking consistency

The girls soccer team bounced back from a 2-0 loss Sept. 8 to Westerville Central by beating Groveport 8-3 on Sept. 15 in its OCC-Buckeye opener.

The Raiders then tied Bexley at 1 on Sept. 17 to improve to 3-4-1 overall.

Reynoldsburg defeated Westerville South 6-0 on Aug. 27 and blew out Westland 12-0 on Sept. 1.

Against Groveport, seniors Ryanne Buck and Cassidy Collins and sophomore Maya Johnson all scored twice and juniors Baylie Phillips and Joleigh Robinson added one goal apiece.

The Raiders continued league play Sept. 22 against Newark and compete Saturday, Sept. 26, at Licking Heights.

