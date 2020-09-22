Reynoldsburg at Central Crossing: Comets aim to repeat offensive performance against Raiders

DAVE PURPURA

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

While Central Crossing hopes to sustain recent success and build on a historic rushing performance when it plays host to Reynoldsburg on Friday, Sept. 25, the Raiders will try to bounce back from a loss in which a historically run-based team burned them with the pass.

The Comets evened their record at 2-2 overall and improved to 2-1 in the OCC-Buckeye Division with a 32-7 win at Newark on Sept. 18. They rushed for 316 yards against the Wildcats, which was the fourth most in a single game in program history.

That number exceeded Central Crossing’s 300 total yards of offense in its first three games, and the Comets also got 88 passing yards and a touchdown from quarterback Rudy Risinger while erasing an early 7-0 deficit.

Alec Boyd rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and caught two passes for 52 yards. Risinger ran 13 times for 91 yards in addition to completing three of seven passes, and Kyren Glaze added 17 rushes for 74 yards and a score.

Reynoldsburg, which has alternated wins and losses in its first four games, fell to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the league with a 41-40 loss at Lancaster on Sept. 18.

The Raiders trailed 41-27 before a 2-yard touchdown run for Jeremiah Crawford-Smith and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dijon Jennings to Savian Torrence, but the Raiders missed a two-point conversion attempt to take the lead.

Lancaster, which historically runs the wing-T, outgained Reynoldsburg 505-366 and got passing touchdowns of 83, 47 and 43 yards.

Torrence caught five passes for 106 yards to lead the Raiders. Jennings completed 15 of 27 passes for 275 yards, and in his first year as a full-time starter, is 47-of-84 for 742 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jennings also is a formidable runner, with 29 carries for 134 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Reynoldsburg leads the all-time series 7-0, including a 17-15 non-league victory last year before the most recent OCC realignment.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

WEEK 5

REYNOLDSBURG at CENTRAL CROSSING

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2019, Reynoldsburg 17-15

•Reynoldsburg (2-2 overall, 1-2 in OCC-Buckeye) to date: Defeated Gahanna 48-14; lost to Groveport 45-14; def. Newark 48-14; lost to Lancaster 41-40

•Central Crossing (2-2 overall, 2-1 in OCC-Buckeye) to date: Lost to Grove City 7-6; def. Lancaster 21-18; lost to Pickerington Central 47-0; def. Newark 32-7

•Top Raiders: Kaleb Bernardin (OL/DL), Daniel Broomfield (RB), Terrell Burton (DL/OL), Dalton Hall (OL/DL), Dijon Jennings (QB), N’Rique Love (WR/DB), Patrick O’Brien (DL), Ajani Preston (DB/RB) and Mekhai Woodfork (DL/RB)

•Top Comets: Drew Basham (OL/DL), Alec Boyd (LB), Freddy Burchett (OL/DL), Kyren Glaze (RB/DB), Jonathan Mathers (TE/LB), Tristen Needham (TE/LB), Rudy Risinger (QB), Tyler Terrell (K/P) and Nick Tiegler (RB/LB)