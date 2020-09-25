Reynoldsburg police beat: Sept. 25

ThisWeek group

Police responded to a disturbance at 4:01 a.m. Sept. 12 at a shopping plaza on the 6500 block of East Livingston Avenue.

According to reports, a Reynoldsburg man was injured during an assault outside a barbershop shortly before police arrived.

The man declined medical treatment at the scene and did not want to press charges, telling police the altercation was “mutual” and between “fam” just having fun.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• An employee at a department store on the 2600 block of Taylor Road Southwest reported a burglary attempt at 1:25 a.m. Sept. 14. According to police, a back door alarm was tripped when someone attempted to pry the door open, alerting associates who were working in the store overnight. A white SUV was seen on surveillance video leaving from the rear of the store a short time later, according to police.

• A Reynoldsburg man called police at 5:41 p.m. Sept. 13 to report his son’s cellphone had been stolen by a man on a bike at a park on the 2700 block of East Main Street.

• A Reynoldsburg woman said a man tried to enter her apartment on the 1200 block of Briarcliff Road about 2 p.m. Sept. 11. The woman said the man attempted to unlock her door, turning the knob while claiming to be a “plumber who was there to fix a garbage-disposal issue.” The woman told police he fled on foot down a neighboring stairwell when she began yelling that she didn’t have a broken disposal and had not filed a maintenance request.

• A 22-year-old Columbus man was issued a no-trespass warning after police were called to a disturbance at a home on the 8800 block of Taylor Woods Drive at 8:38 a.m. Sept. 11.