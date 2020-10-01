Reynoldsburg police beat: Oct. 2

ThisWeek group

A 55-year-old Columbus woman faces multiple charges after police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a fraternal organization on the 1600 block of Brice Road shortly after 9:42 p.m. Sept. 18.

According to police reports, the woman was charged with theft, possession of controlled substances, possession of criminal tools and tampering with evidence.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• An employee at a grocery store on the 6500 block of East Main Street reported the theft of more than $175 worth of liquor at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 24. According to police, a woman put two bottles of cognac and a bottle of vodka valued at $175.97 into a floral shopping bag and left the store without paying.

• Officers arrested a 30-year-old Columbus man on felonious assault and criminal damaging charges after responding to a report of an assault on the 7600 block of Ridgemont Court shortly before midnight Sept. 22.

• A 75-year-old woman reported the catalytic converter valued at $500 was stolen from her 2002 Chevy Impala. According to police reports, the theft occurred between 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and 12:15 p.m. Sept. 21 while the car parked on the 6300 block of Century City North.

• Police arrested a 29-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of assault, criminal damaging and drug possession after responding to a domestic disturbance in the 6200 block of Whenham Court at 4:49 p.m. Sept. 20.

• A 21-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on charges of domestic violence, assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business after police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Gibson Road shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 19.