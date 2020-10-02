Swenson's Drive-In to break ground Oct. 5 in Reynoldsburg

Kelley Youman

Swenson’s Drive-In will break ground Monday, Oct. 5, on its latest location, holding a celebration from 3-5 p.m. at 6710 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg.

A Swenson’s food truck will be on hand, serving the company’s signature burger – the Galley Boy – and other favorites like milkshakes and fries.

The 1,711-square-foot restaurant will be built on 1.3 acres at the northeast corner of Rosehill Road and East Main Street.

A vacant medical office building and house on the site were demolished to make way for the restaurant, which includes the company’s 1950s-style retro architecture and 74 parking spaces.

Locations do not have indoor or outdoor seating; instead, orders are delivered to vehicles by “curb servers” to be consumed there or taken to go.

Reynoldsburg’s planning commission voted unanimously to approve the new location last October.

The Akron-based chain has four other central Ohio locations, north Columbus near New Albany, Sawmill Road in Dublin, Polaris and Hilliard.

