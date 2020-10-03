Keeping SCOR: Senior center remains closed as autumn arrives

ThisWeek group

Autumn has come.

It seems as if the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has played a trick of time. The days seem to go by slowly, but the weeks roll around. Back in March, I didn't think we'd still be wearing masks and adhering to social distancing at this point. But here we are.

Autumn is my favorite time of year.

The mornings and evenings are crisp with some warmth during the day: football weather. I look forward to the colorful leaf displays. We have two towering sweet gum trees in the back yard. Their leaves are just beginning to register color, a range that shows yellow, red, orange and purple. Of course, we have to put up with their prickly sweetgum balls dropping seemingly all year long, but their fall color is worth is.

Recently, I dug beets and carrots out of my vegetable garden because it's time to put that plot to bed.

Have you ever noticed how some flowers put on their best show right before frost hits?

Our yard is colorful, and then I wondered how the perennials and shrubs at the Reynoldsburg Senior Center had been doing so two weeks ago I decided to check.

The rows of hydrangeas had bloomed with plentiful white pendulums which were beginning to turn a light pink color. There was a viburnum bush putting out a few small white flower clusters, one lonely purple clematis flower, a huge pure white iris from a twice-blooming variety, and bunches of pink liveforevers. Those liveforevers seemed to be a sign.

The parking lot was empty because the center hasn't reopened. Our manager has sent this message to members:

“Some of you may have heard that Governor DeWine has written an order for Ohio Adult Day Care and Ohio Senior Centers to begin reopening on Monday, Sept. 21. As much as we are looking forward to reopening, there is quite a detailed list of parameters to meet before we are able to reopen. Therefore, Reynoldsburg Senior Center will NOT (repeat NOT) be opening until we are able to adhere to all the mandates required in the order. I will keep you updated via the Monday robocalls, the SCOR Facebook page and the SCOR newsletter. Thanks for your patience during this crazy year of 2020.”

Still, some activities continue.

• There still are Zoom programs for exercise classes, tap dance, yoga and Zumba classes.

• Art classes are being held.

• Foot-care clinics with Everyday Divinity take place monthly.

• The Burg Bookies monthly book club will meet via Zoom at 2 p.m. Nov. 5. The book to be discussed is "Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote."

I hope that you enjoy your autumn. If you need to contact the senior center, call 614-866-5890.

Vicki Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynolsburg News.