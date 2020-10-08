Reynoldsburg: City Council OKs $23K donation to Mid-Ohio Market at HEART

Kelley Youman

Reynoldsburg City Council will use a portion of the $1.1 million it has received in CARES Act funds to aid the Mid-Ohio Market at HEART food pantry.

Council voted unanimously Sept. 28 to approve a $23,003.56 donation to help cover the nonprofit’s rent and utility costs.

Founded in 2011, HEART – Helping Eastside And Reynoldsburg Thrive – serves those in the 43068 ZIP code and surrounding areas living below 200% of the federal poverty line.

The pantry, 6475 E. Main St., suite 101, has experienced nearly a 400% increase in demand for food since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

So far this year, HEART has served 1,490 more families than during the same time frame in 2019, according to documents provided to council.

Although there is no typical client, the organization says the “face” of hunger in Reynoldsburg is a working mother with two children. About 74% of its resources go to a household with at least one child or senior.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law March 27.

Reynoldsburg has received $1,119,777 million in distributions from the state of Ohio’s share of CARES Act funds and was notified in late August it would get an additional distribution of more than a half-million dollars, Mayor Joe Begeny said.

The HEART donation follows a $300,000 small business grant program approved by council in August.

Businesses with fewer than 50 employees could apply through Sept. 11 for up to $10,000 from the city to cover expenses related to the pandemic, such as rent/mortgage payments, salaries and wages and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The city received two dozen applications from Reynoldsburg-based small businesses and began awarding funds last month, Begeny said.

The city anticipates making donations to other local non-profits, he said.

In August council awarded a $200,000 grant to Reynoldsburg City Schools, to improve software, server capacity and internet access for remote schooling.

For more information, visit heart-market.org.

