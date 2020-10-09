Reynoldsburg police beat: Oct. 9

ThisWeek group

A 58-year-old Columbus man faces charges of disorderly conduct and menacing after he was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 28 by officers responding to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Hanson Street.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• Officers issued a mayor’s court summons to a 41-year-old Reynoldsburg man on criminal damaging charges after responding to a disturbance on the 1000 block of Starlight Drive at 7:48 p.m. Sept. 29.

• A 19-year-old Columbus man was arrested on aggravated menacing charges shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sept. 28 after police were called to a disturbance on the 6200 block of Brauning Drive.

• A 33-year-old Lancaster woman was arrested on charges of drug possession and the illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, when officers were called at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 27 to investigate a suspicious vehicle at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest. A 54-year-old Lancaster man also was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• An employee at a children’s clothing store on the 2800 block of Taylor Road Southwest called police at 1:49 p.m. Sept. 26 to report an unknown woman wearing a face mask and large, white round hat stole $300 worth of merchandise and fled in a maroon Toyota SUV.

• Police issued a mayor’s court summons to a 32-year-old Reynoldsburg woman for animals running at large in a public place after responding to an animal complaint on the 1500 block of Rider Court at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 25.

• An 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported the theft of two bicycles valued at $200 from the patio of his home on the 800 block of Whistlewood Drive at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 25. According to reports, the man heard his patio gate shut about 11 a.m. and saw an unknown person drive away in a white pickup truck with a men’s blue mountain bike and a woman’s purple and yellow mountain bike.