Hartley Roundup: Girls soccer team finds rhythm with postseason approaching

The Hartley girls soccer team seemingly has hit its stride with the Division II district tournament approaching.

After going 0-3-1 over their first four games, the Hawks went 5-1-1 over their next seven, with the only loss during that stretch coming 3-0 to CCL champion Watterson on Oct. 1.

They were 5-4-2 overall after beating Reynoldsburg 1-0 on Oct. 3, including finishing 1-1-1 in the league.

“It was good to come back and rebound (against Reynoldsburg),” assistant coach Ty Trinh said. “We’re definitely trending in the right direction and it’s really exciting to be a part of this team.”

Hartley, which went 5-7-4 overall and 1-2 in the CCL last season, has a new coach in Jenn Moore.

There are only five seniors in the program, including center defensive midfielder Emma Bergman, who scored the game’s only goal against Reynoldsburg.

Junior defender Karli Barringer scored the only goal for Hartley in 1-0 wins over Bloom-Carroll on Sept. 12 and Worthington Christian on Sept. 19.

Junior midfielder Olivia Ralston also has been among the team’s leading scorers, with senior goalie Emily Sanzone among those leading the defense.

“We started off a little slow finding our rhythm, but after a couple games we found our rhythm,” Bergman said. “We’ve really come through as a team and matured. We lost some good seniors and didn’t find ourselves until a couple games in and we’ve really pulled through.”

Boys soccer team

keeping it simple

As his team prepared to play Reynoldsburg on Oct. 3, boys soccer coach Justin Alexander had two words — play hard — at the top of his notepad.

“We’re just trying to play hard every single game,” Alexander said. “That’s literally what our goal is. We played St. Charles (on Oct. 1) and that was hands-down the best team we’ve played all season. They came out really hard, scored two goals and the score was still 2-1 with about seven to eight minutes left in the game. We frustrated them a lot. We’ve played a super-tough schedule and it’s taken its toll.”

Hartley lost to St. Charles 3-1 and to Reynoldsburg 4-2 but snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-0 win Oct. 6 at Ready that improved its record to 2-9-1 overall and gave it a final CCL record of 1-3.

Senior Ryan Hawk had scored seven goals through 10 games to lead the offense, and junior defender Alex Gabriel has led the way in the back.

Hartley found out its drawing Oct. 11 for the Division II district tournament, which begins Monday, Oct. 19.

“We’re not the biggest team, we’re not the smallest team, but we don’t have a lot of guys that want to play physical and (Gabriel) brings that physical edge to our soccer team,” Alexander said. “He’s a really good soccer player. We’ve just got to be a little more stout in the back.”

Runners set for

CCL, postseason

The boys and girls cross country teams compete in the CCL meet Saturday, Oct. 17, at DeSales in their final tune-up for Division II district competition Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby.

On Sept. 26 in the Celtic Clash at Dublin Jerome, the boys finished eighth (186) of 11 teams behind champion Fredericktown (42) and the girls were fourth (160) of 12 teams behind champion Jonathan Alder (54) in the Group A races.

Seniors Eayual Gebrtsadik and Luke Vautour have been leading the boys team. At the Celtic Clash, they were 14th (17 minutes, 19.5 seconds) and 15th (17:22.6), respectively, followed by freshman Nathan Ogden (48th, 19:05), junior Brighton Chen (51st, 19:18.5), freshman Andrew Bassetti (73rd, 20:20.6) and juniors Luke Eshmeyer (79th, 20:46.6) and Simon Sybert (93rd, 21:56.1).

Junior Rebecca Tepper led girls with a sixth-place finish (19:44.8), followed by seniors Megan Luallen (22nd, 21:31.3) and Pailyn Groene (40th, 22:59.5), sophomore Jackie Radous (43rd, 23:10.1), freshman Natalie Dinovo (49th, 23:50.7) and sophomores Eva Tedrick (56th, 24:28.5) and Annie Trainer (57th, 24:38.0).

