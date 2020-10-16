Reynoldsburg police beat: Oct. 16

ThisWeek group

A 21-year-old Whitehall man faces multiple charges after being arrested Oct. 2 at a gas station on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue.

According to reports, officers were called at 3:47 p.m. on a report of a person with a gun. The man was charged with aggravated menacing, having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed handgun.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• Police arrested a 38-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence, assault and OVI charges at 12:58 a.m. Oct. 8 on the 6500 block of Santa Cruz Place.

• A 33-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on criminal damaging charges after responding at 6:41 p.m. Oct. 7 to a home on the 7000 block of Marlan Circle.

• Officers arrested a 29-year-old Columbus man with having physical control of a vehicle while under influence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having a loaded weapon in a vehicle while under the influence after responding to a call at nightclub on the 1300 block of Brice Road at 12:49 a.m. Oct. 5.

• Police arrested a 60-year-old Saint Paris, Ohio, man on OVI charges after responding to a suspicious car at 5:02 a.m. Oct. 4 on the 2000 block of Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road.

• A 21-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was charged with aggravated burglary after she was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Oct. 4, on the 7000 block of Trillium Lane.