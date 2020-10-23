Reynoldsburg police beat: Oct. 29

ThisWeek group

A 36-year-old Dayton man faces seven charges after police were called to a fight at an Italian restaurant in the 2400 block of Taylor Square at 5:09 p.m. Oct. 10.

According to reports, the man was arrested on four counts of assault, two counts of domestic violence and a single count of criminal damaging.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• Officers issued a mayor’s court summons to an 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of telecommunication harassment after responding to a disturbance on the 6800 block of Greenleaf Drive at 11:13 p.m. Oct. 14.

• A 35-year-old employee at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest reported she was assaulted at 3 p.m. Oct. 13 while attempting to stop a shoplifter.

According to reports, the employee said she tried to prevent a woman from leaving the store with a cart full of merchandise and the woman shoved her and struck her in the face before fleeing in a maroon Chrysler Sebring with Ohio license plates.

• Officers arrested a 25-year-old Columbus man on disorderly conduct charges after responding to a fight on the 1100 block of Woodwind Drive at 4:42 a.m. Oct. 10.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old Columbus man on menacing charges after responding to the 2300 block of Hoover Avenue at 12:44 p.m. Oct. 11.

• Officers issued a mayor’s court summons to a 23-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on child endangerment charges after responding to a juvenile complaint in the 7200 block of Sabre Avenue at 3:41 p.m. Oct. 11.

• A 65-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported his son’s $400 Kent bicycle was stolen from a park on the 6900 block of East Livingston Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Oct. 9.