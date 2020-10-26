Election 2020: Truro Township seeks approval of 4-mill fire levy

ThisWeek group

Truro Township voters will decide a new 4-mill permanent fire levy Nov. 3.

The levy will cost property owners about $140 annually per every $100,000 in valuation, township Administrator Jason Nicodemus said.

If approved, the levy is projected to generate an additional $1.9 million for the department annually.

The levy would help maintain service levels and pay for a new fire engine, estimated to cost about $800,000, fire Chief Jeff Sharps said.

The department has an annual budget of $7.8 million. Voters last approved a fire levy in 2012.

"When we approved the last fire levy, the goal was for it to last six to eight years,” Sharps said. “We hit that mark and now we're looking forward. We don't want to come back every three or four years to the voters. I am comfortable in saying we won't have to go back to the voters for eight to 10 years."

The department has about 60 employees and serves Truro Township, the village of Brice and the city of Reynoldsburg. In 2019, Truro Township responded to 7,580 calls for service, according to information from the fire department.

Although Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, overseas and military absentee voting began Sept. 18 and early in-person and mail-in absentee voting began Oct. 6, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office voting schedule.

– Kelley Youman