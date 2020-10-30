Reynoldsburg police beat: Oct. 30

ThisWeek group

Reynoldsburg police arrested a 31-year-old Lancaster man on charges of possession of drugs and drug trafficking shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 23, after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on the 2800 block of Taylor Road.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• A 41-year-old Reynoldsburg man faces charges of domestic violence, assault, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was arrested at a mobile-home park on the 8500 block of East Main Street at 9:47 p.m. Oct. 22.

• A 37-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence charges after police were called to a disturbance on the 8500 block of Priestley Drive at 1:54 a.m. Oct. 22.

• Police arrested a 46-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on charges of child endangerment after responding to a domestic complaint on the 7600 block of Slate Ridge Boulevard at 8:04 p.m. Oct. 22.

• A 26-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 7:26 p.m. Oct. 19, after police responded to a disturbance on the 1700 block of Lucks Road.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old Columbus woman on charges of falsification and possession of controlled substances at 9:48 p.m. Oct. 19, after responding to a disturbance on the 6200 block of Century City North.

• A 25-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported damage to a window at his apartment on the 1100 block of Woodwind Drive, after it was broken at 2:04 a.m. Oct. 16 by paintballs.