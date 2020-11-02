Reynoldsburg City Council: ‘Do over’ vote again OKs tax deal for Waggoner Road project

Kelley Youman

ThisWeek

Reynoldsburg City Council’s first in-person meeting since March included plexiglass dividers and a “do over” vote on the creation of a tax-increment financing district (TIF) planned for a new M/I Homes development.

Council voted unanimously Oct. 26 to create a TIF district encompassing a 130-acres on the east side of Waggoner Road, near the intersection with Rodebaugh Road.

A TIF is an economic-development mechanism used by local governments to finance public-infrastructure improvements, according to the Ohio Development Services Agency. It locks in the taxable worth of real property at the value it holds at the time the authorizing legislation is approved, diverting the incremental revenue from traditional property-tax collecting entities to designated uses, such as funding necessary improvements or infrastructure to support a new development.

Officials hope to leverage an estimated $20 million in TIF funds over the next decade to improve Waggoner between Broad and Main streets, including the addition of sidewalks and streetlights.

The vote was the second time the TIF received approval: council originally approved the project Oct. 12.

City attorney Chris Shook said that vote should not have happened because under state law, council is required to wait 30 days after holding a public hearing on the TIF.

The public hearing was Sept. 28.

The procedural hiccup meant council’s Oct. 12 vote was “void ab initio under state law and you do have to revote on it,” Shook said. “The ordinance, voted on and passed prior to the expiration of the 30-day waiting period, is void as opposed to voidable.”

Shook said the Latin term “usually comes up in the context of contract law. In this context, it simply means that the prior council vote did not happen and they had to have a new vote.”

“It is unusual and I think we learned how best to avoid situations like that in the future, so even though the phrase ‘void ab initio’ is kinda cool to say, I hope to not have to do that again."

M/I plans to build 354 single-family houses over the next five years in a community to be called Spring Hill Farms.

The houses are expected to cost $290,000 to about $400,000, according to information provided by M/I Homes. The city annexed the property from Truro Township.

The TIF breaks down the 130-acre parcel into six incentive districts, each of which could start collecting funds at a different time.

The 10-year "life" of each incentive district won't start until there is at least $2 million worth of building improvements, meaning construction on Waggoner Road won't happen until the TIF district begins collecting revenue.

Reynoldsburg officials said the road work could start as soon as 2023. Plans call for improvements along Waggoner Road in two phases, each estimated to cost about $7.5 million, Mayor Joe Begeny said.

Phase 1 would stretch from Broad Street to Priestley Drive. Phase 2 would complete the improvements from Priestley to Main Street, with the potential to add a more visible entrance to Pine Quarry Park.

M/I expects to break ground next spring.

In other business, council approved $80,000 for the purchase of 20 portable air purifiers from Limbach Company, LLC.

Funding comes from the more than $2 million the city has received in federal CARES Act funds, which must be spent by Dec. 31.

Officials said the filtration systems will be used in city buildings including City Hall, the police station and senior center.

