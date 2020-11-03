Election 2020: Truro Township voters pass fire levy; West Licking levy also approved

Kelley Youman

ThisWeek

Truro Township voters approved a new 4-mill permanent levy for the fire department.

With all precincts reporting, voters approved the issue 7,720 votes to 4,676 votes, or 62.28% to 37.72%, according to unofficial results Nov. 3 from the Franklin County Board of Elections.

The levy will cost property owners about $140 annually per every $100,000 in valuation, said Jason Nicodemus, township administrator.

It is projected to generate an additional $1.9 million annually to help maintain service levels and help pay for a new fire engine, estimated at $800,000, fire Chief Jeff Sharps said.

The department has an annual budget of $7.8 million.

Voters last approved a township fire levy in 2012.

The department has about 60 employees and serves Truro Township, the village of Brice and the city of Reynoldsburg. In 2019, Truro Township responded to 7,580 calls for service, according to information from the fire department.

• The West Licking Joint Fire District successfully asked voters to support a 2.5-mill property-tax replacement levy “for a continuing period of time to fund fire protection and medical services,” throughout much of fast-growing western Licking County.

According to unofficial results from the Licking County Board of Elections, the levy passed 61.17 percent to 38.83 percent, or 14,757 votes to 9,366 votes.

The WLJFD services 109 square miles encompassing Etna, Harrison and Jersey townships, the cities of Reynoldsburg and Pataskala, as well as Kirkersville, according to Laurie Mayle, district administrator.

– Craig McDonald of the Newark Advocate contributed to this report.