From the mayor's desk: Reynoldsburg finding more ways to get message to residents

Joe Begeny

ThisWeek

In a world where people seem to be more connected and informed than ever, why do I sometimes feel that we have a hard time getting information out to our community?

While COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has affected our plans for 2021, we have been able to focus on how we communicate.

We have a lot of things going on in Reynoldsburg, from community events and sports to development news, but are we reaching as many people as we can? Are we doing enough? Yes and no.

The way people communicate today is different than a few years ago.

We use traditional communication tools like newsprint, email and our website, and we have added social media with a focus on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to get our information out faster than before.

We have improved our email system with “Reynoldsburg Connects” – a blast system for the most up-to-date news, community events and activities.

One of the more popular ways is our livestreamed 12 O’Clock Show with Mayor Joe at noon each Wednesday. Members of state government, City Council, the Reynoldsburg school board, local businesses and city staff are some of the guests we’ve had.

One unintended improvement in our communication is our council meetings being broadcast on Facebook.

This allowed our residents to watch council meetings without having to attend in person. Our viewership has been greater than a typical council meeting, and we knew that we wanted the broadcasts to continue once we returned to in-person meetings. Council returned to City Hall on Oct. 26, and we were able to broadcast in person. We hope to add a few more options as we move forward. The council meetings are available on our YouTube channel as well.

If you're not on social media how can I reach you? How can the city be more responsive to the needs of the community? How can we be more proactive? One option is through our Community Commissions, covering welcoming and diversity, arts and beautification, military recognition, and traffic and transportation.

Residents who want to know more are encouraged to join one of these commissions. Those on a commission are encouraged to share their experiences with friends and neighbors to make them aware of how to access the most accurate and up-to-date information, share their concerns or get involved.

Communication with a city the size of Reynoldsburg never will be easy, but we will get as little bit better every day.

Joe Begeny is the mayor of Reynoldsburg. He can be reached at jbegeny@ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us