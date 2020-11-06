Reynoldsburg police beat: Nov. 6

Police arrested a 37-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges after responding to a domestic disturbance on the 8500 block of Priestley Drive at 12:58 a.m. Oct. 25.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• An employee at a home-improvement store on the 2400 block of Brice Road reported a man took $589 worth of welding equipment without paying and fled the store on foot at 2:48 p.m. Oct. 29.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old West Jefferson man on charges of OVI and receiving stolen property after they responded to call at a gas station on the 6200 block of East Livingston Avenue at 3:52 a.m. Oct. 28.

• Officers issued a mayor’s court summons to a 20-year-old Columbus woman on charges of petty theft at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 27, after they were called to a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

• Officers arrested a 57-year-old Reynoldsburg man on criminal trespassing charges at 11:17 a.m. Oct. 26, after they were called to a grocery store on the 6500 block of East Main Street.

• A 26-year-old Columbus man was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Oct. 26 on charges of criminal damaging, speeding and driving under suspension or cancellation after police were called to a disturbance on the 2100 block of Stoney Court.

• A 29-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges after officers were called to a disturbance on the 2200 block of Hoover Avenue at 5:07 a.m. Oct. 25.