Reynoldsburg preparing to annex 137 acres for Summit Road development

Central Ohio builder Joe Ciminello is hoping to bring more than 130 acres off Summit Road into Reynoldsburg for single-family homes and a new, mixed-use development.

Reynoldsburg City Council unanimously approved two pieces of legislation Oct. 26 related to the annexation of three parcels near the intersection of Summit Road and East Main Street totaling 137.5 acres from Etna Township in Licking County.

Council approved an ordinance to “facilitate the annexation of property in Etna Township into the city of Reynoldsburg by agreement to accept highway responsibility for Summit Road” and a motion stating what city services – including police, parks and street maintenance – would be available to the property upon annexation.

The Ohio Revised Code requires municipalities to assume maintenance responsibility as a condition of annexation for any roads that would otherwise be segmented or divided.

The entire property is in the Southwest Licking School District and is served by the Etna Township Fire Department, officials said.

An annexation petition was submitted Oct. 15 to Licking County commissioners.

It will go back before commissioners for approval, after which Reynoldsburg must wait 60 days to accept the annexation, meaning it will not be completed until early 2021, City Attorney Chris Shook said.

“At that time, council has the option of designating those parcels under any one of the zoning districts. If they do not designate a zoning district, (the parcels) are automatically suburban residential,” Shook said. “I would anticipate some type of insight-district zoning designation for the parcel adjacent to (U.S.) Route 40.”

Insight districts, mostly found along East Main Street, allow for mixed-use developments such as Creekside in Gahanna or Bridge Park in Dublin. Buildings in those zoning designations could climb as high as seven stories, with retail and office space on the lower floors and housing above, according to Reynoldsburg’s zoning code.

If approved, the annexation will bring together three parcels – two totaling about 79 acres owned by Howard P. and Rosemary A. Emswiler, and another 58.4-acre parcel owned by Robert Foster and Neal Seymour.

Plans call for the Emswiler tracts to be used mostly for single-family housing, with the land fronting Main Street to be a mixed-use development.

Ciminello is the builder behind the Pinnacle golf course community in Grove City, said Andrew Bowsher, Reynoldsburg development director.

“The development as proposed at this stage will have a mixture of office, retail, a small amount of multifamily for transition, and predominently single-family homes,” Bowsher said. “Several products at various price points have been discussed – from typical suburban homes like that of M/I and Westport, to estate-lot homes for custom builders with even a few products in between. It will be a diverse mixture of housing, hitting multiple price points and all market rates.”

Other plans include a community center and pool for the development, neighborhood greenspace and multiuse paths, Bowsher said.

Bowsher said he expects a development concept will be submitted to the city early next year, to coincide with annexation.

