Reynoldsburg water, sewer rates likely to increase Jan.1

Kelley Youman

ThisWeek

Reynoldsburg water and sewer rates are expected to increase in 2021.

City Council is expected to vote Dec. 7 on rate increases for both utilities, effective Jan. 1.

The city’s water rate will increase by 3%, from $8.36 to $8.61 per 1,000 gallons, according to legislation provided to council.

Wastewater rates will increase by 4%, from $8.62 to $8.96 per 1,000 gallons.

Council approved a 3% increase in water and sewer rates for 2019 and a 4% increase in 2020.

The average quarterly bill for water and sewer service in Reynoldsburg is $407.52, according to information provided to council.

Like many central Ohio communities, Reynoldsburg gets its water from the city of Columbus, which raised 2021 rates by 2% for water and 3% for sewer services for suburban customers.

According to the city of Columbus, the typical home uses about 22,000 gallons of water per quarter.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews