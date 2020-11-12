Reynoldsburg water, sewer rates likely to increase Jan.1

Kelley Youman
ThisWeek
Reynoldsburg City Hall

Reynoldsburg water and sewer rates are expected to increase in 2021.  

City Council is expected to vote Dec. 7 on rate increases for both utilities, effective Jan. 1.  

The city’s water rate will increase by 3%, from $8.36 to $8.61 per 1,000 gallons, according to legislation provided to council. 

Wastewater rates will increase by 4%, from $8.62 to $8.96 per 1,000 gallons. 

Council approved a 3% increase in water and sewer rates for 2019 and a 4% increase in 2020. 

The average quarterly bill for water and sewer service in Reynoldsburg is $407.52, according to information provided to council.  

Like many central Ohio communities, Reynoldsburg gets its water from the city of Columbus, which raised 2021 rates by 2% for water and 3% for sewer services for suburban customers. 

According to the city of Columbus, the typical home uses about 22,000 gallons of water per quarter. 

editorial@thisweeknews.com 

@ThisWeekNews