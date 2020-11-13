Reynoldsburg police beat: Nov. 13

ThisWeek group

An employee at a discount store on the 6300 block of East Livingston Avenue reported the theft of $910 in cigarettes shortly after 5:20 p.m. Oct. 31.

According to police reports, a man wearing dark sunglasses, a winter cap and a mask stole 13 cartons of cigarettes before fleeing in a silver luxury sedan.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• Police issued a mayor’s court summons to a 24-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of allowing an animal to run at large after responding to a report of a dog bite on the 1600 block of Pickering Court at 2:21 p.m. Nov. 1.

• Officers arrested a 51-year-old Cumberland woman on charges of drug possession and the illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia shortly after 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31 after investigating a suspicious car at a home-improvement store on the 2400 block of Brice Road.

• A 20-year-old Whitehall man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges after police responded to a business on the 8400 block of East Broad Street at 1:16 p.m. Oct. 31.

• A 23-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 6:05 p.m. Oct. 30 on the 6500 block of Olde Mill Run.

• Officers arrested a 33-year-old Reynoldsburg man on menacing charges after responding to a disturbance on the 6500 block of East Main Street at 11:28 p.m. Oct. 30.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old Baltimore, Ohio, man on charges of telecommunication harassment and violation of a protection order after responding to a domestic disturbance at 11:31 a.m. Oct. 30 at an address on the 600 block of Andrea Place.