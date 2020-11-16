Reynoldsburg Roundup: Seth Davis, Avril Moyer run with moxie at state

During the opening mile of the Division I state boys cross country meet Nov. 7 at Fortress Obetz, Reynoldsburg senior Seth Davis found himself running with the leaders.

Davis was intent on making a dent during his final prep meet and left with a significant improvement compared to his first state appearance a year ago, finishing 59th in 16 minutes, 30.1 seconds.

“The game plan was to just stay with the front guys as long as possible, especially at the state meet,” Davis said. “The last time I was at the state meet I was kind of just shocked to be there, but this time I had sort of an image to follow through with.”

Davis — who was joined at state by senior Avril Moyer of the girls team — ran the first mile in 4:47.1 before falling back as senior Nathan Moore of Uniontown Lake won in 14:59.5.

Last season, Davis ran 16:41.7 to place 98th at National Trail Raceway.

He visited the new course the day before this year’s state meet and made note of a hill about two-thirds through the race.

The state experience was something he called “definitely enjoyable.”

“Seth tried to do something special,” coach Bill Crane said. “He knew this was his last shot. He went out with the big dogs at the start and fought to hold on. (I'm) very proud of his courage and effort.”

Davis, who was OCC-Buckeye Division champion in 16:16.6 on Oct. 17 at Pickerington Central, placed sixth (16:13.2) in the district 3 race Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby as the Raiders finished 10th (270) but only the top six advanced.

Davis then was 10th (16:29.8) in the regional Oct. 31 at Pickerington North, where he was joined by senior Mars Davis, who followed a 12th-place finish (16:31.4) at district by finishing 81st (17:45.6).

Moyer also closed her prep career with a second consecutive state appearance.

After a runner-up finish (19:20) in the league meet, Moyer finished fourth (19:14.7) in the district 3 meet as the Raiders were ninth (213).

She followed a sixth-place regional finish (19:28.5) by placing 72nd (19:32.3) at state as Centerville sophomore Mia Robillard (17:58.5) finished first.

That performance was an improvement over last season when she was 98th in 19:47.5.

Moyer, who recently committed to Ohio University, had a difficult final few weeks from a physical standpoint because of injuries and illness, according to Crane.

“Had it not been her senior year, I’m not sure she would have run at the end of the season,” Crane said. “She went from a top-five contender in the state to not physically being able to perform. … I’m so incredibly proud of her courage to continue showing up to the line. She’s tough as nails and most people who went through what she did in the last month and a half wouldn’t have withstood all that she endured.”

In addition to Mars Davis, Seth Davis and Moyer, the Raiders are losing Dominic Sabo and Mekhi Dejarnette from the boys team and Kristin Sheets, Alyse Powell and Macy Thompson from the girls squad.

Sabo was the boys team’s No. 3 runner at district, finishing 40th (17:12.5), and was 17th (17:35.9) in the league meet.

Sheets was Reynoldsburg’s No. 3 runner in the league, finishing 13th (21:29.4).

The top returnees for the boys team should be junior Andy Potter and freshmen Alex Begeny and Jackson Powell. Potter finished 30th (18:16.3) in the league.

Others eligible to return for the boys include junior Caleb Perez, sophomore Jacob Hinds and freshmen Jacob Brennan and Christopher Kowalewski.

For the girls team, freshman Emma Hinds was 12th (21:27.8) in the league meet and closed her season with a 40th-place finish (21:04.6) at district.

Juniors Paige Castello and Abby Robinson and freshmen Katie Castello, Jenna Leach and Grace Perez are others eligible to return.

“The season went fairly well,” Crane said. “Not how we envisioned it going, but we made the most of it. Emma Hinds and Paige Castello have a ton of potential if they realize the sky is the limit for them both.

“On the boys side, we lose a lot. It will be interesting to see who steps up and leads the team. Jackson Powell and Andrew Potter have the ability but have to put in the time.”

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Boys — Lancaster (33), Pickerington Central (44), Reynoldsburg (73), Newark (88), Central Crossing (152); Girls — Lancaster (26), Pickerington Central (47), Reynoldsburg (65), Newark (102), Central Crossing (138), Groveport (177)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Mars Davis, Seth Davis, Mekhi Dejarnette and Dominic Sabo; Girls — Avril Moyer, Alyse Powell, Kristin Sheets and Macy Thompson

•Key returnees: Boys — Alex Begeny, Andrew Potter and Jackson Powell; Girls — Paige Castello, Emma Hinds and Abby Robinson

•Postseason: Boys — 10th (270) in district 3 behind champion Lancaster (91); Girls — Ninth (213) in district 3 behind champion Upper Arlington (70)