New event venue 1883 Locale ready to reveal Reyoldsburg’s ‘best-kept secret’

Above one of the city’s best-known pizzerias, work is underway on what may be one of the city’s best-kept secrets.

Christene Logesky and her husband, Andrew, are preparing to open 1883 Locale, an event and wedding venue at 7345 ½ E. Main St.

The 4,100-square-foot space is on the second floor of the former Connell Hardware building, now home to Vick’s Gourmet Pizzeria.

Logesky’s parents, Doug and Charlotte Vickers, own Vick’s and the building.

Built in 1883 by Nathaniel Mason, the building was long known as the site of Reynoldsburg’s oldest business – Connell Hardware – until it closed in 2013. The pizza shop took over the first floor in 2017.

Over the years, the second-floor Mason’s Opera House held everything from dances and graduations to a teen center, warehouse and, for about 18 years, the Reynoldsburg-Truro Historical Society Museum.

After sitting vacant for the last several years, much of the summer was spent tearing down walls and removing old flooring and fixtures.

“Ripping a ceiling out from 1883, you wouldn’t believe the amount of dust and dirt that sat over 100 years,” Christene “Chrissy” Logesky said. “When we took the stage out, we found DJ notes, like somebody’s set list. It was so cool to find it and know that the space was used for people to celebrate and gather – for a long time, it was Reynoldsburg’s only gathering hall for the entire town. We’re just restoring it for what it was originally for.”

Although much of the space was gutted, some of the old pieces have seen new life.

“We found an old mantel that we believe is original and refinished it and that’s going in the bridal suite,” Logesky, 32, said. “You walk in and you can feel the years and years and years that have passed. Everyone who walks into it always says they would have never known it was here. It sat vacant for so long – all that space just sitting up there. I feel like it’s Reynoldsburg’s best-kept secret.”

The Pearsall Room, about 1,300 square feet, is set aside for a bridal suite, office space and bathrooms. The Edison Room, a smaller area named in honor of another 1883 milestone: overhead wiring that expanded the use of Thomas Edison’s light bulbs.

The remaining area, known as the Mason Room, will feature exposed brick, large windows, a bar and farmhouse-style tables with seating for up to 165.

Together, the Logeskys have owned a photography business since 2012 and look forward to translating their knowledge of the wedding industry for 1883 Locale clients.

“Being able to photograph weddings gives us a unique opportunity to be involved in people’s lives and their families,” Andrew Logesky, 34, said. “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome all different kinds of people and families and be able to step inside their world for what they want to do with our space.

“It’s not necessarily the ‘what’ that matters, but the ‘how.’ The how for me has always been sharing, serving and celebrating,” he said. “That’s what we always hope to be able to give to our clients in the photography business and I believe that translates to the venue.”

1883 Locale will have a liquor license with a full bar and will allow the use of outside vendors such as caterers.

The space can be rented by photographers for portrait sessions and will be available during the week for corporate events and private parties.

Christene Logesky said 1883 Locale will open in June for events and parties and is booking weddings beginning in September 2021. Despite the ongoing construction, Logesky has already given tours to a few dozen prospective clients.

“Every couple that has come up here all say there’s nothing like this. It feels comfortable, warm and personal,” she said. “It’s unlimited – it can be whatever you want it to be.”

The Reynoldsburg Planning Commission granted a certificate of appropriateness for exterior improvements to the building in August. Plans call for the brick to be stained a shade of gray and the installation of new light fixtures and shutters.

Logesky said she hopes the community appreciates the new chapter in the building’s long history.

“Before it was just an idea, but now it’s going to be used. And we want the city to know this space is theirs,” she said. “My grandfather had dreams of opening a pizza shop, and he’d work it all evening long until that became sufficient enough to work it full time. It’s definitely in my blood to reach your dreams, and Andrew and I are excited to chase our dreams.”

For more information visit 1883locale.com.

