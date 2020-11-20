Reynoldsburg police beat: Nov. 20

ThisWeek group

An employee at an office supply store on the 2300 block of Taylor Park Drive reported a family of four made off with two computer printers valued together at $369 shortly after 2:35 p.m. Nov. 12.

According to reports, a man and woman with two children under the age of 10 entered the store and a short time later “two children ran out the front doors, each with a printer, while one of the adults distracted the cashier.”

All four were wearing face masks and were seen fleeing in a white four-door sedan with no license plates.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• Officers arrested a 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges after responding to a disturbance at an apartment on the 1400 block of Haft Drive at 10:21 a.m. Nov. 13.

• A 30-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 9:31 p.m. Nov. 13 after police were called to a disturbance on the 1300 block of Beeler Drive.

• A 38-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges shortly after 12:42 a.m. Nov. 11 when officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1200 block of Rosehill Road.

• Police arrested an 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of receiving stolen property after responding to a report of a stolen automobile at a hotel on the 2100 block of Brice Road at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 10.

• Police arrested a 56-year-old Columbus man on charges of cocaine possession shortly after 2:06 a.m. Nov. 7 after investigating a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on the 2100 block of Brice Road.