Reynoldsburg Schools returning to remote learning Nov. 23

Reynoldsburg City Schools is returning to remote learning, starting Monday, Nov. 23, and continuing through the end of the semester, Dec. 18, according to a district release Nov. 20.

“We will continue to monitor the local data and we will assess how students will return to school after the break in January,” Superintendent Melvin Brown said in the release.

The school year began in remote learning before moving to a hybrid model Sept. 21.