Rosehill Road townhome development gets approval in Reynoldsburg

Kelley Youman

ThisWeek

A new townhome development is planned for about 13.2 acres on Rosehill Road, after receiving approval from both the Reynoldsburg Planning Commission and the Board of Building and Zoning Appeals.

Planning commission members unanimously approved a major site plan application Nov. 5 for Rose Hill Townhomes at 750 Rosehill Road, just north of Rose Hill Elementary School.

Ryan Homes will build 76 “Wexford” model townhomes on the site, said James Hill, land manager with NVR Ryan Homes.

The three-bedroom, 2-story townhomes range from 1,650-square-feet to 2,200-square-feet and include attached, two-car garages.

They are expected to sell for $240,000 and up, Hill said.

“Reynoldsburg is an awesome market – a great infill community,” he said.

The project brings together two parcels: a 3-acre site zoned residential medium (RM) and a 10-acre site zoned single-family residential (SR).

The BZBA on Nov. 19 approved a conditional use permit for the project, allowing “attached single-family” development on a parcel zoned single-family (SR).

A portion of the site will be set aside for a retention basin to alleviate flooding concerns along nearby Blacklick Creek, according to plans provided to the city.

Development Director Andrew Bowsher said the basin should improve the “sheeting effect” of storms that dump water from the property directly into the creek.

“There’s lots of water and there’s nowhere for it to go, so it drains into the creek. Now instead of a green sheet of land where the rain is falling and going into the creek … it will now go into the retention pond and stay there,” Bowsher said. “I know a lot of people are fearful of the development, but it won’t increase the amount of water there. It’s actually going to help improve the situation.”

Much of the property’s existing trees and vegetation will be preserved and additional screening will be added to the north and south perimeter, according to the plans.

The developer is John Spagnolo of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

