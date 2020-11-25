Keeping SCOR: Unique celebrations still have special feel

Vicki Albrecht

Reynoldsburg Senior Center

One day last week I was checking for late mail.

It occasionally has arrived after dark when our regular carrier is off.

When I opened the door to check the box, I was surprised by dangling golden decorations. I flipped on the porch light and called to my husband.

Light was reflecting off gold-colored twirly strands, cardboard fancy 50s were everywhere, and golden balloons were on the lamp post. The magnolia tree sparkled with more dangling mylar strands blowing in the breeze.

Then there was laughter.

We inadvertently had caught our daughters and their families in their surprise decorating for our 50th wedding anniversary.

With Gov. Mike DeWine’s advisory to stay home and avoid social gatherings, we knew that we would be celebrating on our own. Through serendipity we were able to join the family outside, masked and distanced, as they continued to finish decorating. We truly had a good time together.

In addition to the surprise decorating – the family had compiled an anniversary keepsake book full of letters from family and from longtime friends. It is a true treasure.

So we did get our celebration, albeit in an unexpected way.

As we are looking at the coming holidays, I’m thinking about how celebrations have been a part of human existence – for holidays, for religious or seasonal reasons and for events and occasions. For many people, these holidays will be different from past ones because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

As I write this, pharmaceutical companies are asking for early release of COVID-19 vaccines. Next year we may be able to gather in more familiar ways. That will truly be something to celebrate.

Judy Doran, the manager at the Reynoldsburg Senior Center, places robocalls every Monday to members. As Thanksgiving neared, she reminded us of many reasons we may be thankful.

There still are Zoom exercise classes, tap dance, yoga and Zumba classes.

• Footcare clinic with Everyday Divinity will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15.

• The Burg Bookies book club will meet via Zoom at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. The book to be discussed is Have You Seen Luis Velez? by Catherine Ryan Hyde. All are welcome.

• This year the Reynoldsburg holiday tree lighting will be in the senior center parking lot facing Davidson Drive. We know when you drive by the senior center, you will appreciate the spectacular holiday lights.

To contact the Reynoldsburg Senior Center call 614-866-5890.

Vicki Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.