Reynoldsburg police beat: Nov. 27

ThisWeek group

A 29-year-old Whitehall man was arrested on a charge of using weapons while intoxicated after police responded to a report of a person with a gun at a restaurant on the 2100 block of Brice Road at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 19.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• A 37-year-old Lakewood man was arrested on OVI charges shortly after 12:34 a.m. Nov. 20 after police were called to a suspicious vehicle on the 2900 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

• Officers arrested a 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man on assault, domestic violence and menacing charges after responding to a disturbance on the 8000 block of Goldsmith Drive at 9:53 a.m. Nov. 17.

• Police issued a mayor’s court summons to a 28-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of inducing panic after responding to a disturbance at a bank on the 8400 block of East Main Street at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

• A 36-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of criminal tools, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of drugs after being arrested at a hotel on the 2100 block of Brice Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. Nov. 16.

• Officers arrested a 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 10:21 a.m. Nov. 13 after responding to a disturbance at an apartment on the 1400 block of Haft Drive.

• A 30-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 9:31 p.m. Nov. 13, after officers were called to a disturbance on the 1300 block of Beeler Drive.