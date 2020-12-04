Reynoldsburg police beat: Dec. 4

ThisWeek group

Officers arrested a 36-year-old Canton man and a 48-year-old Corning woman on charges of drug possession and the illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a report of a suspicious person on the first block of Bush Boulevard shortly after 11:19 p.m. Nov. 20.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• An employee at a grocery store on the 6500 block of East Main Street reported the theft of $214 worth of groceries shortly after 1:25 p.m. Nov. 23, including a 14-piece knife set, laundry detergent and dog food.

• Police issued a mayor’s court summons to a 56-year-old Pickerington woman on petty-theft charges after responding to a theft on the 1900 block of Brice Road at 2:17 p.m. Nov. 21.

• A 36-year-old woman on the 6300 block of Birchview Drive South on Nov. 20 reported the theft of two handguns, valued at $900. According to reports, the firearms were taken between Jan. 1 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 20.

• A 37-year-old Lakewood man was arrested on OVI charges shortly after 12:34 a.m. Nov. 20, after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 2900 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

• An employee of a shoe store on the 2900 block of Taylor Road Southwest reported the theft of $319 worth of hiking shoes shortly after 1 p.m. Nov. 15.