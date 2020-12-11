Reynoldsburg police beat: Dec. 11

ThisWeek group

A 35-year-old Reynoldsburg man faces multiple charges after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 8200 block of Tributary Lane at 5:22 a.m. Nov. 26.

According to police reports, he was charged with domestic violence, carrying concealed weapons, failure to comply, possession of controlled substances and the illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• A 29-year-old man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges shortly after 5:23 a.m. Dec. 3 after police responded to a disturbance at a trailer park on the 6500 block of East Main Street.

• Police arrested a 51-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on domestic violence and assault charges after responding to a disturbance on the 1400 block of Lancaster Avenue South at 12:35 a.m. Dec. 2.

• A 33-year-old man was charged with rape, domestic violence and assault after being arrested on the 7600 block of Ridgemont Court shortly after 12:56 p.m. Nov. 29 when officers were called to a domestic dispute.

• Officers arrested a 19-year-old woman on domestic violence and assault charges after being called to a disturbance on the 1200 block of Beavercreek Boulevard at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 27.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old Blacklick man on multiple charges of drug possession after responding to a complaint about a suspicious car at a business on the 8400 block of East Broad Street at 9:02 a.m. Nov. 26.