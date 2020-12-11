Reynoldsburg water, sewer rates will increase Jan. 1

Kelley Youman

ThisWeek

Reynoldsburg residents will pay a combined total of 6% more for water and sewer services in 2021.

City Council unanimously approved rate increases Dec. 7 that become effective Jan. 1.

The city’s water rate will increase by 2.5%, from about $8.36 to about $8.56 per 1,000 gallons, according to legislation provided to council.

Wastewater rates will increase by 3.5%, from about $8.62 to about $8.92 per 1,000 gallons.

Like many central Ohio communities, Reynoldsburg gets its water from the city of Columbus, which raised 2021 rates by 2% for water and 3% for sewer services for suburban customers.

Reynoldsburg City Council originally considered raising rates an additional 1% over Columbus’ rate increases for both water and sewer charges – for a total increase of 7% – but dropped Reynoldsburg’s increases to a half-percent each above the Columbus rates after hearing complaints from several residents.

The additional charges go to Reynoldsburg’s water and sanitary sewer department which is responsible for maintaining and repairing lines as well as billing and customer service functions.

The city maintains about 143 miles of sanitary sewer lines and 145 miles of water lines.

Public Service Director Bill Dorman said a review of rate increases dating to 1997 shows they have been as high as 9% in the past.

“Columbus is going to be doing on the water a 2% (increase) and on the sewer a 3% (increase). That is a rate that we do not control,” Dorma said. “That is what they will charge us, regardless of what council passes. That is what they will charge the city and we will have to pay.”

Council approved a 3% increase in water and sewer rates for 2019 and a 4% increase in 2020.

The average quarterly bill for water and sewer service in Reynoldsburg is $407.52, according to information provided to council.

According to the city of Columbus, the typical home uses about 22,000 gallons of water per quarter.

Customers with concerns about their water bills should call the city at 614-322-6811.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews