Reynoldsburg police beat: Dec. 25

ThisWeek group

More than $1,400 in “smart-home” products were reported stolen at 4:37 p.m. Dec. 6 from an electronics store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

According to reports, three unknown suspects took two spotlights, two cameras, lighting and a video doorbell, totaling $1,486 and fled. The three were seen leaving in a maroon vehicle.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• A 25-year-old Mansfield man was arrested on theft charges at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 13, after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 6200 block of East Main Street.

• Officers arrested a 45-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on assault and domestic violence charges at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 12, after responding to a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Pleasant Drive.

• A 45-year-old Pickerington man was arrested on charges of drug possession and the illegal use or possession of drugs shortly after midnight Dec. 11 at a hotel on the 2100 block of Brice Road.

• A tire store on the 6300 block of East Main Street reported the theft of $300.81 at 11:21 a.m. Dec. 11.

• An 18- year-old woman called police at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 4 to report an attempted burglary at her home on the 7000 block of Trillium Lane. According to reports, the woman was in bed when she heard a loud noise and found her door frame had been broken but no entry was made.

• Police issued a mayor’s court summons on menacing charges to a 25-year-old Reynoldsburg woman shortly after 7:13 p.m. Dec. 4, after responding to a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant on the 1900 block of Brice Road.